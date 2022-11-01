ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Calipari: Kentucky 'Not Where We Need To Be Right Now'

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

Kentucky head coach John Calipari delivered a message to Big Blue Nation on Tuesday afternoon, relaying a miniature State of the Union address on where he feels his team stands with the season beginning in six days.

It isn't exactly an encouraging update, either. Calipari says his team is currently behind schedule:

"Let me talk about this team a little bit, and be direct with you. I like the pieces. We got the Player of the Year, we got another First Team All-Conference, we got good young guys," he said. "But let me explain to you, and you know i'm honest about this stuff...we're not where we need to be right now, and i'm looking at November and December saying, 'we could be a little shaky.'"

He continued, noting that the effort from his group has been extraordinary, but the goal and the end product isn't something he sees as being immediately achievable:

"What we're building to and what we're doing every day, these guys are giving everything. I love the pieces and I love the teammates. But, what we have to do to win at the highest level is gonna take us a little time."

That's likely not what BBN was looking to hear from the 14th-year head coach, but in all reality it's nothing new. Slow starts under Calipari-led Kentucky teams aren't uncommon.

As always, it's those last couple of months in the season that tend to matter just a bit more.

"Every day man, get better," Calipari said. "Every day you step on the gas to look at this and say 'where can we take this?' The big picture of this is January, February, we got to be at our best."

The Wildcats being behind schedule could also relate to the nagging injuries that have already made their presence felt in the preseason.

Oscar Tshiebwe is still recovering from a minor knee surgery. Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware have each dealt with minor knocks, while Sahvir Wheeler left Sunday night's exhibition game against Missouri Western State in the second half after re-aggravating a knee injury that kept him out of the Blue-White scrimmage on Oct. 22.

Calipari closed out his video by touching on the early injuries and sending a positive message to BBN:

"Hopefully the injury bug hit us early this year instead of what it did last year, it hit us late. Let's hope that we move on, can't wait to get the entire group together, and then start working together to grow this thing. Good group, let's have some fun, let me coach, let me cheer these guys on, hold em' accountable and let our fans enjoy the ride, cause that's what this is."

The Cats will return to the court on Thursday, Nov. 3, hosting Kentucky State in its final exhibition game before the beginning of the regular season on Nov. 7.

Wildcats Today

Three Players to Watch for Kentucky Against Missouri

Kentucky football is on the ropes and desperately needs a win to acquire some momentum for the remainder of the season. The Wildcats will look to capture that victory on the road, taking on the surging Missouri Tigers in Columbia. A win earns Kentucky bowl eligibility for the seventh season in a ...
COLUMBIA, MO
Wildcats Today

How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Missouri

Kentucky football is on the ropes and desperately needs a win to acquire some momentum for the remainder of the season. The Wildcats will look to capture that victory on the road, taking on the surging Missouri Tigers in Columbia. A win earns Kentucky bowl eligibility for the seventh season in a ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Watch: Kentucky Drops Hype Video Ahead of Missouri

Kentucky football has dropped its hype video for its upcoming road battle in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers:  The Wildcats are in desperate need of a win after suffering a 44-6 thrashing at the hands of the now-No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. Mizzou, meanwhile, is looking for its third ...
COLUMBIA, MO
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Kentucky 111, KSU 53

Below are game notes from the Wildcats' exhibition win over Kentucky State on Thursday night:  Team Notes -Kentucky limited KSU to 53 points as the Thorobreds shot 28.2% from the field (20 of 71). -After losing the battle of the boards in the first exhibition against Missouri Western, the ...
FRANKFORT, KY
247Sports

Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale

LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
FRANKFORT, KY
The Spun

Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment

Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky thrashes Pikeville in lone exhibition game

Four Kentucky Wildcats scored in double figures in a 93-45 win over Pikeville at Memorial Coliseum, the Cats' only exhibition game before facing Radford on Monday. Ajae Petty led the way with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each had 14, followed by Maddie Scherr with 13.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

