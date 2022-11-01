ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Fantasy Trade Impact: Vikings Acquire T.J. Hockenson From Lions

By Jennifer Piacenti
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hx5K_0iucklHY00

The Vikings added a key fantasy playmaker to their already potent offense.

In one of the first big fantasy dominoes to fall ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, the Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson , a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to their NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday versus the Cardinals and is expected to miss multiple weeks—not that he was having a very great fantasy season anyway. Now Hockenson joins a 6-1 Vikings team that looks like they could run away with the division as the Green Bay Packers continue to struggle.

Hockenson is a talented pass-catcher that has seen 39 targets this season with Detroit (tied for 7th-most at the position) while running a route 52.6% of the time and blocking 12.8%. Hockenson led all Detroit pass-catchers with 395 yards and was second in targets only to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Now, he’s another weapon for Kirk Cousins, but he will fall in line behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and possibly even KJ Osborn, limiting his ceiling for fantasy football. For comparison, Irv Smith Jr. saw only 29 targets in the same amount of games, though he did run more routes (63.7%) which could be a positive for Hockenson if he develops chemistry with Kirk Cousins. Hockenson saw seven red zone targets this year with the Lions, while Smith Jr. has seen five with the Vikings.

MORE : Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

The game script could also limit Hockenson, as the Lions often played from behind, and the Vikings should be more in control as they’ve emerged as a top team in the NFC. The Vikings have Dalvin Cook, who can run out the clock, so it’s unlikely Hockenson can maintain his 9.09 yards per target. Smith was averaging only 5.05 yards per target and three catches per game this season.

Of course, you cannot compare Hockenson and Smith directly. A player like Hockenson can put up some big numbers in this winning offense. That’s exactly why they traded for him, but with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen already established in this offense, it’s more likely this is an upgrade for the Vikings but a downgrade for your fantasy squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fw8aL_0iucklHY00
Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

More fantasy & NFL coverage :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Lions GM insists he would've traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark

ALLEN PARK, Mich. --  Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Minnesota

TE T.J. Hockenson excited to join Vikings after trade with Lions: "There's nowhere I'd rather be"

EAGAN, Minn. -- Tight end T.J. Hockenson's enthusiasm to join the Vikings - a now-former division rival - is palpable.Hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, the Vikings acquired Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks. RELATED: Vikings trade for Lions' TE T.J. Hockenson, place Irv Smith Jr. on IRIt means Hockenson is going from a struggling team to a 6-1 team with playoff aspirations. He addressed the media Wednesday. "I'm super excited to be here, excited to have a role, a piece in this puzzle," Hockenson said. "A lot of good guys around here. This facility is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
NBC Chicago

Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out

Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says

BEREA, Ohio --  Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will return from his 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations and start in Houston against his former team on Dec. 4, general manager Andrew Berry reiterated Wednesday. During his bye week news conference, Berry said Watson has done everything and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

107K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy