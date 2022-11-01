Two East Tennessee girls soccer players named to High School All-America game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Two soccer players from East Tennessee were among 43 girls selected to participate in the 10th annual All-American soccer games in Florida next month.

The 2022 High School All-America Game will take place on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla. and showcases some of the top girls soccer players from across the country.

Bearden High School player Brinley Murphy

Fresh off of leading Bearden to a perfect 2022 season and their second consecutive Class AAA state championship , Brinley Murphy was one of 22 players listed on the West Girls All-America Game roster.

Murphy was named the 2021-2022 Gatorade Tennessee Girls Soccer Player of the Year and has already committed to play college soccer at the University of South Carolina.

Maryville High School forward Kayla Barr was also named to the West Girls All-America Game roster. According to Maxpreps.com, Barr notched 30 goals and 11 assists this season and helped Maryville to finish second place in Class AAA District 4 standings behind undefeated Bearden.

Barr committed to play college soccer at the University of Tennessee in 2021.

