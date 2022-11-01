Read full article on original website
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Empty Spaces, Empty Promises Lie Beneath Downtown Boston’s Crummiest Sidewalks
The sidewalk on School Street in downtown Boston isn’t just a sidewalk – it’s also the roof for basements in the adjacent buildings. This is what the city calls an “areaway,” a place where the privately-owned basements of historic buildings jut out into the public right-of-way of city streets.
Topgolf is opening its first Massachusetts location in 2023
The renowned golf entertainment company will open a three-floor venue in Canton in late 2023. Get ready to swing, Boston: Golf entertainment venue Topgolf is opening its first location in Massachusetts in 2023. The Dallas-based company announced that construction is now underway on a Topgolf location in Canton, with a...
Homebuyers are leaving Boston for Maine, according to Realtor.com
A 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo is on the market in Boston for $1.7 million. A 4-bed, 1-bath house is listed in Boston for $850,000. And a 3-bed, 2-bathroom house in Boston is on the market for $1.4 million. Sick of the high prices, residents are leaving Boston for Maine, according to...
hot969boston.com
Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!
Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Boston: 11 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
If you’re planning on visiting the wonderful city of Boston, you might be amazed by all the wicked (sorry, we had to!) tourist attractions in the area. Because of the vast amount of things to do, it can be overwhelming to figure out which part of the city to stay in.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
WCVB
'Janet Wu Day' declared in Boston to celebrate retiring On The Record co-host
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring Sunday to be "Janet Wu Day" in the city, in honor of theupcoming retirement of the award-winning political journalist and On The Record co-host. Janet Wu's remarkable career spans 50 years as a reporter in Boston, including nearly four decades...
NECN
Cambridge To Consider Banning ‘Right on Red' At All its Intersections
Right now turning right on red is prohibited in 75% of the intersections in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and on Monday the Cambridge City Council will discuss eliminating right on red at all intersections in the city. It's part of the Zero Vision Action Plan, which is aimed at eliminating traffic injuries...
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: November edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Rents may have slipped 1.6% since September in Boston, but that dip wasn’t enough to dethrone the city as the second-most expensive metro in the country, according to reports Apartment Advisor released Wednesday. The median...
Wow. Boston’s Snowiest November Day On Record May Surprise You
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard a ton of talk about the super mild temperatures blanketing the region lately. This weekend's forecast looks to be 70 degrees. Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing!. Over the Halloween break, people were sharing memories on social media...
Chioda's Trattoria on Franklin Street in Worcester to close in late November
WORCESTER — Chioda's Trattoria at 631 Franklin St. will close in late November, according to an announcement Thursday on the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant's last day of business will be Nov. 26. The restaurant is operated by the Chioda family. ...
Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England ,with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, and made their 2018 billionaire list. So, it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
Boston residents searching for safety solution at Franklin Park
BOSTON, Ma.--- There’s a push by the community toward city leaders to make Boston’s Franklin Park safer. It’s in the Dorchester, Roxbury, and Jamaica Plain neighborhoods of Boston. Boston 25 News told you about several recent incidents of violence there and nearby. That includes 91-year-old civil rights...
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
nbcboston.com
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
Harvard Crimson
With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House
Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
