The Associated Press

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added 15 points and 10 assists for the first-place Jazz, who are off to a 7-3 start to a year in which they were widely expected to struggle. Utah blew most of a big lead in the third quarter, but surged to victory down the stretch while getting at least seven points from eight players. “Again, it’s a night where we had a lot of different guys contribute at a lot of different times in the game,” first-year Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “It’s just another testament to the group, and to doing it as a group.” Russell Westbrook had 26 points and six assists in another strong performance in a reserve role for the Lakers, who dropped to 2-6 after their two-game winning streak ended. Los Angeles has not won three consecutive games since Jan. 7.
Yardbarker

Source: Dallas Cowboys Cut Trysten Hill Moves to Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys were not buyers. They were not sellers. As the Tuesday NFL trade deadline has come and gone, the Cowboys were only ... cutters. Trysten Hill is the odd-man out, released on Tuesday following attempts to trade him. No deals were forged in any other direction ... so that move is the move.
