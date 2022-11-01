ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

$1M Powerball tickets sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Check your tickets!. At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five numbers in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said early Tuesday. The winning numbers are 13-19-36-39-59 Powerball 13 Power Play 3x. Other $1 million winning tickets were sold...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Why is Columbus booming? Check the history books.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus is growing, and now there is even more proof. The Greater Ohio Policy Center released a report this week showing that the Columbus metropolitan area has grown significantly from 2000 to 2020, much more than other major Ohio cities. Census data was collected and analyzed for the report, which is titled “Ohio + Columbus: Tale of Two States.”
COLUMBUS, OH
fox2detroit.com

Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van

OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
OKEMOS, MI
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Senate contender takes slim lead in latest Ohio poll

The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Republican J.D. Vance surpassed his Democratic opponent by a hair in Ohio’s latest U.S. Senate poll. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, a Cygnal survey of nearly 1,500 likely Ohio voters released Friday found […]
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
93.1 WZAK

State of Ohio Suing Popular Dollar Store ‘Dollar General’

The state of Ohio is suing Dollar General, accusing them of being shady with their prices. Ohio Attorney General David Yost says that his office has received more than 10 complaints about the retailer that has more than 900 stores in the Buckeye State. Those complaints claim that Dollar General has consistently charged more at the register than what was listed on or near several products. The customers claim that the cashier refused to adjust the pricing in some of these situations even when the discrepancies were pointed out.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE
barbertonherald.com

Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes

Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
OHIO STATE
10TV

COTA announces no fares on Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority announced there will be no fares on Election Day to help voters get to their polling locations. There will be no fares for the entire service day on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on all COTA fixed-route buses, COTA Mainstream and Mainstream On-Demand and COTA//Plus.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
OHIO STATE
