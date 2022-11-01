Charlie Rowland responds: I have the experience to turn plans into reality.

Thank you to the Herald-Leader Editorial Board for acknowledging my plan for a safer, healthier Lexington – “we like his ideas about ways the city could improve mental health and drug addiction services as part of the complex web in solving crime and housing issues.” Not only do I have a plan for Lexington, but I have the experience to turn that vision into a reality. I have dedicated most of my career to public service and have a proven track record: as an Executive Advisor at the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, where I served on the team that set Kentucky’s record in 2021 for capital investment and new jobs announced; as an Assistant Attorney General, where I fought the opioid companies that flooded our streets with pills; as a Combat Engineer with the Kentucky National Guard, and; as a volunteer and board member with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass and the Lexington Art League.

Lexington needs dynamic, hard-working leaders with the experience to make tough decisions and move the city forward. I have that experience and I appreciate your support of my campaign for 6th District City Council.