ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 34

Republicans Turn2022
3d ago

Damn, this is only propaganda during midterm election by Newsom trick California People’s . I’m still not getting inflation relief payments.

Reply
15
Tom b-Eezy
3d ago

Alright so I realized people I know were getting it on the 7th, 14th, and 21st. Seems like it's being deposited on Fridays? anyone else received anything besides a Friday?

Reply(2)
3
Steven Alan Hood
3d ago

I am a life long CA. citizen. I don't make enough to pay taxes other than gas, groceries, etc....Will I get relief? Nope! only the middle and upper class get a break

Reply(1)
2
Related
J.R. Heimbigner

You can still get stimulus payments for up to $1,700 from the state of California

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know about the Golden State Stimulus which is available to millions of residents in California? This stimulus payment actually includes two payments. The first one is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California and then there is the Golden State Stimulus II which pays up to another $500 dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California program offers money for earthquake protection

There is a new program where people can get cash to pay for earthquake protection. The 'Brace and Bolt' program gives eligible homeowners money to pay for what is known as a 'seismic retrofit.' The idea is to lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake. Like most California homeowners,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California

LOS ANGELES - The Powerball jackpot is "approaching world record" territory, reaching an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, lottery officials said. While there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, there were 962,544 winning tickets that matched anywhere...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?

How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

This is how drivers can get a carpool sticker in California

No matter where you drive in California, navigating traffic can be highly stressful, especially when it seems like rush hour is never ending. Taking advantage of HOV or carpool lanes is a great way to bypass the traffic on freeways, but a passenger must be in the car with you, which isn’t always a feasible […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Doctors Say a California Law Targeting Clinicians Who Share COVID-19 'Misinformation' Is Unconstitutional

On September 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2098, which authorizes state regulators to discipline doctors who "disseminate misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19." The law, which is scheduled to take effect on January 1, defines "misinformation" as advice "contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus." Implicitly acknowledging the First Amendment issues raised by A.B. 2098, Newsom averred that "it is narrowly tailored to apply only to those egregious instances in which a licensee is acting with malicious intent or clearly deviating from the required standard of care while interacting directly with a patient under their care."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

California faces triple threat of respiratory illnesses

Forget “twindemic” — California may be in for a three-headed Cerberus of respiratory illnesses this winter as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 collide. Orange County on Monday declared a local public health emergency over RSV, a common cause of pneumonia in babies that’s contributed to a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and daily […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy