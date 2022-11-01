Read full article on original website
Republicans Turn2022
3d ago
Damn, this is only propaganda during midterm election by Newsom trick California People’s . I’m still not getting inflation relief payments.
Tom b-Eezy
3d ago
Alright so I realized people I know were getting it on the 7th, 14th, and 21st. Seems like it's being deposited on Fridays? anyone else received anything besides a Friday?
Steven Alan Hood
3d ago
I am a life long CA. citizen. I don't make enough to pay taxes other than gas, groceries, etc....Will I get relief? Nope! only the middle and upper class get a break
You can still get stimulus payments for up to $1,700 from the state of California
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know about the Golden State Stimulus which is available to millions of residents in California? This stimulus payment actually includes two payments. The first one is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California and then there is the Golden State Stimulus II which pays up to another $500 dollars.
foxla.com
Next round of California inflation relief debit cards out soon
LOS ANGELES - If you have yet to receive your inflation relief payment, mark your calendar. The next round of payments - in the form of debit cards - will be sent out Nov. 6. The first round of payments began disbursement on Oct. 7 via direct deposit. Who is...
Gas prices in California are declining; more relief could be on the way
Gas prices in California have been declining, albeit slowly, since drivers saw record-high prices in June and early October. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Golden State was $5.475 on Friday, a few cents less than Thursday’s average of $5.49 per gallon. The current average is also […]
Newsom Spends $1.6M to Stop Wealth Tax That Would Pay for Electric Cars
California voters will see a question on their ballots about whether to tax wealthy residents to subsidize the price of electric vehicles for lower-income residents on November 8. However, Governor Gavin Newsom, who also will appear on the ballot, is helping fund an effort against the proposition. In August, the...
KSBW.com
California program offers money for earthquake protection
There is a new program where people can get cash to pay for earthquake protection. The 'Brace and Bolt' program gives eligible homeowners money to pay for what is known as a 'seismic retrofit.' The idea is to lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake. Like most California homeowners,...
When will you get your Inflation Relief payment in California?
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Millions of people in California are waiting for their Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050. Well, if you don't receive it in the next few days, you may have wait a little bit longer. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California.
California Lawyer Claims Self-Checkout at Giant Retailers Will Not Survive After He Sees High Number of Theft Cases
A Southern Californian lawyer has claimed that retailers cannot survive using self-checkout systems. Companies will eventually have to revert to regular cashiers, according to his TikTok post.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is California holding on to your money? State has $12 billion in unclaimed checks, rebates
Need some extra spending money for the holidays? Check with the State of California. The Golden State has more than 70.4 million unclaimed properties worth a total of $11.9 billion, according to the State Controller’s Office. “Nearly one in three visitors to our website finds property in their name,...
Gavin Newsom campaign uses big chunk of reelection funds to oppose Prop. 30
The Newsom campaign is now the second-biggest donor against a climate funding program.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s COVID-19 rates start to rise again amid winter ‘tripledemic’ fears
Coronavirus transmission is showing early signs of trending upward again in California, as experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” — spikes in COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus — this winter. The California Department of Public Health in a weekly update Thursday reported the daily...
KTVU FOX 2
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California
LOS ANGELES - The Powerball jackpot is "approaching world record" territory, reaching an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, lottery officials said. While there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, there were 962,544 winning tickets that matched anywhere...
Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?
How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
NBC Los Angeles
California's Pay Transparency Law Takes Effect Soon. Here's What to Know
As New Yorkers see the city's new salary transparency law going into effect Wednesday, many California jobseekers may be wondering about SB 1162, the state’s answer to pay transparency that is set to go into effect in 2023. Senate Bill 1162, authored by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) and...
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
KTVU FOX 2
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is largest in history; San Jose liquor store sees increase in traffic
Powerball fever has swept California and much of the nation. The value of Saturday night’s drawing is up to $1.6 billion, which is the largest in history. Even those who don’t play the lottery often can’t seem to resist getting in on the action.
This is how drivers can get a carpool sticker in California
No matter where you drive in California, navigating traffic can be highly stressful, especially when it seems like rush hour is never ending. Taking advantage of HOV or carpool lanes is a great way to bypass the traffic on freeways, but a passenger must be in the car with you, which isn’t always a feasible […]
Schools scramble to find teachers as California expands transitional kindergarten
This school year the California transitional kindergarten program began expanding to eventually include all 4-year-olds. But amidst a teacher shortage, some school districts had to move teachers already on staff or lure staff away from preschool programs.
Doctors Say a California Law Targeting Clinicians Who Share COVID-19 'Misinformation' Is Unconstitutional
On September 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2098, which authorizes state regulators to discipline doctors who "disseminate misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19." The law, which is scheduled to take effect on January 1, defines "misinformation" as advice "contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus." Implicitly acknowledging the First Amendment issues raised by A.B. 2098, Newsom averred that "it is narrowly tailored to apply only to those egregious instances in which a licensee is acting with malicious intent or clearly deviating from the required standard of care while interacting directly with a patient under their care."
California faces triple threat of respiratory illnesses
Forget “twindemic” — California may be in for a three-headed Cerberus of respiratory illnesses this winter as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 collide. Orange County on Monday declared a local public health emergency over RSV, a common cause of pneumonia in babies that’s contributed to a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and daily […]
electrek.co
The first all-electric community powered by a solar and battery microgrid launches in California
New clean energy communities are coming to California. Leading homebuilder KB Homes announced Wednesday it has established what it calls the first all-electric, solar-and-battery-powered microgrid community in the golden state. KB partnered with the US Department of Energy (DOE), SunPower, Schneider Electric, and Kia, among others, to test the new...
