I’ve been a surrogate three times: Here’s what I want people to know
By the time I became pregnant with my third—and current—surrogate pregnancy for another family, you could say I had surrogacy experience under my (maternity support) belt. I knew the difference between an independent and an agency journey and that they each come with a list of pros and cons. I knew what I might expect from a relationship with intended parents—some still send me birthday cards, while others are more business-like. And, I knew what I needed to have a successful pregnancy.
I’m a preemie mom—5 things I wish I knew before my shocking delivery
When I was 34 weeks pregnant, my water broke. I was a first-time mom and didn’t know it was my water. So I dallied for a few days before calling my doctor, thinking that the leaking amniotic fluid was just third-trimester discharge. When it became clear that what I was experiencing was outside the realm of normal, I left work and went to labor and delivery to be checked.
