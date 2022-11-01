CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Ronald J. Fasline, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer and years of chronic pain caused by a very rare autoimmune disease known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) – giving him the distinction of literally being “one in a million.”

