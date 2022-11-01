Read full article on original website
Sylvia Elizabeth (DeRose) Bednar, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia Elizabeth (DeRose) Bednar, 86, passed away Thursday morning, November 3, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Sylvia was born on December 10, 1935 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ottavio and Emilia (Gatto) DeRose. Sylvia graduated from Monessen High School in 1953...
Eugene R. “Bob” Scanlon, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Robert Scanlon, Jr., 82, passed away Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Eugene, who was affectionately known to all as Bob, was born June 24, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Eugene Scanlon, Sr. and Mildred Owen Scanlon and came to the Girard area in 1970.
Karen Ann Simpkins, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann Simpkins, age 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born on April 26, 1947, to the late Elroy and Mary (Korechko) Sharrow. Karen worked as a...
Frank C. Stephan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank C. Stephan, 78, of McCollum Road in Youngstown, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on December 6, 1943, the son of the late Frank C. Stephan, Sr. and Mildred (Mayhall)...
Janet Marie Sofranec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie (Fineran) Sofranec, 89, passed away peacefully October 27, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born April 3, 1933 in Youngstown to Neil and Marie Fineran. She married the love-of-her-life Joseph Sofranec in 1953 and they spent 66 blessed years in Poland, Ohio together...
William E. Pumphrey, Sr., Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. Pumphrey, Sr., 87, of Girard, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty. He was born September 16, 1935, in Weston, West Virginia, the son of and the late William F. and Hayde “Almeta” (Wilt) Pumphrey.
Ronald J. Fasline, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Ronald J. Fasline, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer and years of chronic pain caused by a very rare autoimmune disease known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) – giving him the distinction of literally being “one in a million.”
Janet E. Breetz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet E. Breetz, 67, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 25, 2022 , at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness. Janet was born May 20, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Franklin Dulin and Ruth Wilson Dulin and was a lifelong area resident.
Patricia R. Flaherty, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Patricia R. Flaherty who passed into the presence of the Lord on Friday October 28, 2022 at the age of 99. She was born on December 29, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Mayze McLaughlin. She graduated...
Arlene Bailes, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Bailes, age 99, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio. She was born June 3, 1923, in Gustavus, daughter to Milo and Alda (McCracken) Hines. Mrs. Bailes was formerly of Kinsman and Zellwood, Florida,...
Anna M. “Annie” (Fanfer) Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Anna M. Wilson, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Youngstown on December 20, 1942, a daughter of William and Mary Romano Fanfer. “Annie” as she was affectionately known, was a graduate of...
Nadyne A. Myers, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nadyne A. (Perry) Myers, age 80, a resident of Struthers, Ohio passed Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio, following heart failure at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nadyne was born June 8, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Nunzio J. Perry...
Beverly Ann Ferry, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Ferry, 75, passed away peacefully at her longtime home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Bev was born on June 29, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Vern and Helen Raznoff Hall. Bev graduated from Warren G. Harding High...
Marion Francis Cackowski, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion F. Cackowski, 95, formerly of Renton, Pennsylvania, died Monday, October 31, 2022. Marion was born October 4, 1927 in Derry, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Louis and Stephania (Rachocki) Cackowski. He graduated from Plum Senior High School. Marion was a lifelong resident of...
Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, 96, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022. Mrs. Thompson was born September 22, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Russell and Helen (Davis) Blank and had been a...
William “B.J.” Joseph Miller, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Joseph “B.J.” Miller, 43, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center. He was born February 9, 1979 in Salem, Ohio, to James J. Miller and Terry L. Straub. “B.J.” graduated from United Local High...
Anna Marie Chulik, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie M. Chulik, 88 of Naples, Florida and formerly of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born March 16, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Anna (née Curilla) Forgac. She graduated from Ursuline High School...
Vicki Lee Slutz, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki Lee Slutz, 76, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland Ohio, with her family by her side. Vicki was born on July 19, 1946 in Akron Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Doris Hutchison. She...
Laura Lee Kerr, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lee Kerr, 65, of New Castle passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, in The Haven Convalescent Home. Ms. Kerr was born December 3, 1956, in New Castle, a daughter of Elmer and Eleanor (Polansky) Kerr. Laura spent much of her time around...
Maureen Gommer, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen Gommer, 83, of W. State Street died Tuesday, October 1, 2022 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born on March 29, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of late Angus and Francis (Burns) Deifour. She was married to the late Joseph...
