Mississippi State

WTOK-TV

MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Saturday last day for in-person absentee voting in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday, Nov. 5 is the last day to vote in-person by absentee ballot at your Mississippi circuit clerk’s office. Offices will be open special hours, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. If you can’t vote in-person on Election Day, make your plans now to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year. He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Diabetes cases up 23% over the past decade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t escape your genes. That’s the cold hard truth.”. For Mississippians, that is the cold hard truth. According to Assistant Director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, Irena McClain, one out of three Mississippians are diabetic and the number of diabetics in the state has grown 23 percent since 2012.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Only one Mississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment for this Fall. Here are the numbers for all of the state’s schools.

Only one Missississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment when compared to last year’s Fall enrollment numbers. Overall, Mississippi’s public universities saw a slight decrease in students for Fall 2022, compared to Fall 2021. Fall enrollment for 2022 is 75,755 for the Mississippi university system, compared to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Bennie Thompson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Currently serving his 13th term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Bennie Thompson is aiming for a 14th term in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District on Tuesday, November 8. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson. Thompson is the longest-serving African […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot now stands at over $1.5 billion and Alabamians hoping to get a chance at winning will have to drive to another state to buy a ticket. Alabama is only one out of five remaining states in the country without a lottery, so while...
ALABAMA STATE
mageenews.com

Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS

