WTOK-TV
MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
WTOK-TV
Saturday last day for in-person absentee voting in Miss.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday, Nov. 5 is the last day to vote in-person by absentee ballot at your Mississippi circuit clerk’s office. Offices will be open special hours, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. If you can’t vote in-person on Election Day, make your plans now to vote...
WTOK-TV
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
WTOK-TV
Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year. He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.
WTOK-TV
Diabetes cases up 23% over the past decade
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t escape your genes. That’s the cold hard truth.”. For Mississippians, that is the cold hard truth. According to Assistant Director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, Irena McClain, one out of three Mississippians are diabetic and the number of diabetics in the state has grown 23 percent since 2012.
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
Only one Mississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment for this Fall. Here are the numbers for all of the state’s schools.
Only one Missississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment when compared to last year’s Fall enrollment numbers. Overall, Mississippi’s public universities saw a slight decrease in students for Fall 2022, compared to Fall 2021. Fall enrollment for 2022 is 75,755 for the Mississippi university system, compared to...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
Meet the Candidates: Bennie Thompson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Currently serving his 13th term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Bennie Thompson is aiming for a 14th term in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District on Tuesday, November 8. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson. Thompson is the longest-serving African […]
WTOK-TV
State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot now stands at over $1.5 billion and Alabamians hoping to get a chance at winning will have to drive to another state to buy a ticket. Alabama is only one out of five remaining states in the country without a lottery, so while...
mageenews.com
Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
wpsdlocal6.com
Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
At least 10 Tornadoes Caused Destruction Throughout Alabama & Mississippi Over the Weekend
A powerful storm system moved through southeastern Alabama and southwestern Mississippi on Saturday, Oct. 29, causing at least 10 tornadoes in the region. The tornadoes moved inland from the Gulf of Mexico and hit near Biloxi and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and the Mobile, Alabama, area, according to a report from FOX Weather.
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
Mississippi baker to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian. She specialized in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington announced on social media...
Two months after moving away from state, Mississippi native will be featured on HGTVs ‘Hometown Takeover’
When Charles Cole moved from Mississippi to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two...
Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
WLBT
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
