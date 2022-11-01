Coalition for Drug-Free Youth taking survey, seeking public feedback

The Coalition for Drug-Free Youth is seeking public feedback, and they’d like your input.

The Coalition “educates, inspires, and empowers our community to support youth and to create a safe, healthy environment aimed at addressing alcohol, tobacco, and other drug problems.”

Here’s more info:

Greetings community,

Our coalition thrives from the commonality each of us share, to collaborate, promote, and support our youth. Our passion is embedded in the work we do to ensure our youth have access to support services and promote overall wellness. As coalition members we work together with other local organizations in White Center and North Highline. We often encounter obstacles meeting the needs of our community; however, we successfully meet these challenges and come together in our efforts.

Every year, our coalition is asked to promote and collect 215 community surveys, which is why I am asking for your help. The survey is for people 18+ living, working, or contributing to White Center and North Highline. The process takes approximately 5 minutes.

Your investment of time influences lives, youth, and families in White Center. We are dedicated to learning about our communities’ perceptions surrounding substance use, misuse, and dependence and the promotion of evidence-based programs to educate youth and families. In the last year, we have provided evidence-based programming for over 150 youth, 50 parents, and have impacted several hundreds of families in White Center through our efforts. I invite you to join me in this effort as we continue to promote a healthier youth community in White Center North Highline. Below, you will find the links to the community survey

Please help us complete our community survey on perceptions of substance use to continue receiving funding for schools and the community. THE LAST DAY IS NOVEMBER 15, 2022

If you would like to learn more, please visit coalitionwhitecenter.com.