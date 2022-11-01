Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for 2019 deadly drunk driving wreck in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for a wrong-way crash that left one person dead in south-central El Paso in Nov. 2019, according to court records. Esteban Israel Lopez was driving a Ford Expedition the wrong way on the westbound lanes of...
16-year-old arrested in drive-by shooting at Capistrano Park in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that left a 14-year-old injured at a park in El Paso's Lower Valley. The drive-by shooting happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Capistrano Park located at 8700 Padilla Drive. Two boys, ages 13 and 14,...
El Paso Assistant DA withdraws from Walmart shooting case amid DA office crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Assistant District Attorney, Curtis Cox, sent a letter to the judge presiding over the Walmart case saying he is withdrawing from the Walmart shooting case. Cox sent the letter to Judge Sam Medrano on Thursday. In his letter he said:. While it...
Bullet fired in west El Paso road rage incident narrowly misses child, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating after a vehicle with a child inside was shot at by another driver Tuesday night. Police said the driver of a late model Ford Mustang, black in color, shot at another driver while driving east at the 3200 block of Doniphan.
49-year-old pedestrian killed along Mesa Street in west El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian killed crossing Mesa Street in west El Paso was identified. Gabriel Terrazas, 49, of El Paso died in a pedestrian crash Friday night. El Paso police said Terrazas was struck by a KIA Forte as he ran across Mesa Street. Terrazas was...
Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
Jury trial date set in case to remove El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A jury trial date in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from her position was set Wednesday. The court set the trial date as March 13, 2023, according to an order signed by Judge Tyron D. Lewis. A scheduling hearing...
American, Venezuelan arrested after clash at Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas
EL PASO, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to an illegal protest involving migrants and Border Patrol agents along the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas. One of the individuals arrested was identified as an American. The second person arrested was a Venezuelan. The incident happened Oct....
25th annual Bi-National Border Mass to be held in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso will host its 25th annual Bi-National Border Mass on Saturday. The mass will be held at noon on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Established in 1997, the annual bi-national mass on the border brings...
3 new cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Health officials announced there were three new cases of the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus and West Nile Virus Fever reported in El Paso. A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying medical conditions, along with...
El Paso County sees low voter turnout during early voting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Friday is the last day of early voting in Texas. The first ten days of early voting in El Paso County showed that only about 15% of registered voters participated. The El Paso County Elections department reported that nearly 76,000 people have voted early...
Confrontation reported between citizen, county election employee at polling location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A confrontation between a citizen and an El Paso County Election Department employee was reported Friday at a polling location. Officials said the incident happened around 4 p.m. at an early voting polling location at Marty Robbins Recreation Center. Deputies said an employee with...
El Paso school districts discuss security measures during voting for Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
El Paso High School SAT answer documents lost in UPS transit, school district says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso High School students' SAT answers were lost in transit after they were "securely submitted to UPS," the school district confirmed Wednesday night. A post on social media showed what appeared to be SAT answer sheets that were blowing on Mesa Street.
EPISD celebrates completion of Navarrete Middle School on Fort Bliss grounds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District celebrated the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school opened its doors to more than 900 students in Aug. The school comes together as a consolidation of the former Armendariz...
El Pasoan to be featured in 'Jeopardy!'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoans will be featured on CBS 'Jeopardy!'. John Focht, a 4-game champion originally from El Paso will appear on the show on Nov. 3. The highly anticipated JEOPARDY! The tournament of Champions kicks off Monday. The show’s most prestigious event will be...
El Pasoans pull out jackets, scarfs while trying to stay warm during Friday's cold weather
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures arrived into the Borderland Friday and El Pasoans are starting to break out their winter jackets and scarfs. Some El Pasoans said that the cold doesn’t bother them anyway. “It’s refreshing for all of us, get ready for the Christmas holidays,”...
El Paso student says he's unable to apply to college early because SAT answers were lost
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — United Parcel Service (UPS) apologized to El Paso High School and its students after a driver lost students' SAT answer sheets in transit. We have apologized to the school and extend our apologies to the students. Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation. The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him. Safely meeting our service commitments is UPS’s first priority.
Sun Metro's new transit center and brio to begin service on Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The fourth and final part of the Sun Metro's rapid transit system is finished with the completion of the Montana Brio. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
