SLO City Warming Center to open Tuesday, November 1

The SLO City Warming Center will be open due to the high chances of rain on the evening of Tuesday, November 1.

Guest check-in is from 7 to 9 p.m. at 40 Prado Road.

Due to staffing limitations, the center can only provide ten warming center beds for this evening, additionally, guests must be in good standing with 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

With staff and volunteers permitting, the Warming Center opens when either of the following conditions occurs: 38 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, or if there 50% chance of rain or greater, according to the National Weather Service.

Those needing shelter may arrive at any time from 7 to 9 p.m. However, if someone leaves, they may not return that night.

COVID-19 precautions are in place (HEPA Filters, social distancing, facility mask requirement). Service animals are allowed inside, and secure kennels are provided for pets who are not vaccinated or registered as service animals.

Smoking is permitted in the designated smoking area. Overnight guests will be provided a safe and warm place to sleep, a hot shower and a hot meal. The Warming Center closes at 6 a.m.

Sleeping bags and blankets are the top donations needed. The Warming Center needs other donations such as:



Large trash bags

Tents

Coffee, tea, creamer, sugar

Yoga Mats & roll-up mattresses

Instant Noodles/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

Large backpacks

New socks and warm gloves

Rain gear/ponchos/umbrellas

Warm Clothing (pants/sweatpants, sweaters, & coats)

Gift Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Warming Center donations can be dropped off at 40 Prado Road . For questions regarding Warming Center donations & general questions, please call 805-544-4004.

For individuals needing immediate support, SLO Hotline is a confidential mental health support, crisis, and suicide prevention telephone line that provides mental health resource information.

The hotline is available 24 hours a day at 800-783-0607.