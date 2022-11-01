ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO holds 3rd congressional district debate

By Charles Benberry
WANE 15
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the midterm election a week away, candidates are giving one last pitch to voters.

A debate was held Tuesday for Indiana’s 3rd congressional district, hosted by WOWO Radio. Incumbent Republican Jim Banks, Democratic Candidate Gary Snyder and Independent Hopeful Nathan Gotsch all met in the hour-long debate.

From Roe v. Wade to inflation, each candidate discussed in detail their views and opinions on a variety of topics that affect not only people in Fort Wayne, but all around the world.

Each candidate had 90 seconds to discuss and debate each topic that was addressed. More of the topics included oil, crime law enforcement, immigration, and marijuana.

