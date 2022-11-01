One big mistake cost a 15-year-old his life and injured two accomplices. Typically, within the automotive Enthusiast community, there isn't much sympathy given to those who get themselves into trouble by stealing somebody else's car. However, this time is different because this story ends with one of the thieves involved losing his life at just 15 years old. Of course this isn't to say that he didn't do anything wrong and certainly isn't to shift blame from two accomplices who are equally at fault. Rather, it's a simple story of getting involved in the wrong behavior with people who only encourage crime until it reaches its boiling point. For this group, that point was crashing a Maserati at high speeds into a wall seriously injuring themselves in the process. So what happened here? Why did three young teenage boys decide to take a Joyride in a car they obviously couldn't handle, which wasn't theirs, leading to one of them dying and the other two being extremely hurt?

28 DAYS AGO