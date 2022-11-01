Read full article on original website
Zephyrhills is NOT a suburb of Tampa. That road is horrible, just drove it yesterday. The more people that move here it seems the more we need to slow down and drive more carefully. But that road has horrible potholes that will bounce your car.
Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash
Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
Toddler Found Locked Inside Returned Florida Rental Car: Police
The girl's grandfather was charged with one count of child neglect after the incident at Daytona Beach airport.
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
Biker lawyer who blocked law requiring helmets, dies in crash while not wearing one
A Florida lawyer who fought the state’s helmet laws was killed in a motorcycle crash while not wearing one, authorities say.Ron Smith and his girlfriend Brenda Volpe both died when he lost control of the motorbike during a ride and crashed into a utility trailer.They had been on their way to an August memorial for a biker who died of cancer when the accident happened, according to The Tampa Bay Times.The Florida Highway Patrol stated in a report that Smith was travelling on US 19 in Pinellas County when he slowed in traffic, lost control of the bike and skidded.Officials...
An Amazon delivery driver found dead outside of a yard is suspected to have been mauled by two dogs
The sheriff said a preliminary investigation showed the Amazon driver had a lot of trauma on his body that was consistent with canine bites.
Body of Woman Missing Four Years Found Beneath North Carolina Home
The body of a Virginia woman who had been missing for four years was found underneath a vacant site in North Carolina this week. Sarah Ashley Hill was 33 when she disappeared in June 2018 in Mount Airy, North Carolina—just about 10 miles from where her body was found, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. An autopsy was performed, which confirmed the remains were Hill. Police have yet to make an arrest in the case or reveal a cause of death, and the investigation into her death is still ongoing. Officials also didn’t say what led them to the site where they found her body.Read it at The Charlotte Observer
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot
A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
Halloween horror as kids aged 3, 11 and 13 are among 14 shot and injured in bloody drive-by shooting during balloon release at vigil in Chicago
Three children were among 14 people shot during a bloody Halloween drive-by shooting at a vigil in Chicago. The kids, aged three, 11 and 13, were rushed to hospital after two gunmen opened fire from a car in the city's west side. Eleven others, aged from their 30s to their...
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of Three Missing Kids in Meth-Filled Home
Three missing children were located inside a meth house after a routine traffic stop for an expired registration in San Joaquin County, California, just after midnight on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Michael Pinon, 49, was in the vehicle, father of Christopher, Evangeline, and Angelica, who police had been searching for for nearly a week due to a reported “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the kids. Later that morning, detectives discovered the kids, aged 9, 11, and 16, inside a Lathrop home filled with meth, various other drugs, meth pipes and other paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. The girls’ mom, Karri Dominguez, 35, was also in the house along with two other children and two adults. The parents are facing charges for disobeying a court order to bring their children to authorities, and child abuse and willful cruelty to a child for possible lethal endangerment. Child Protective Services are attempting to place the three kids with other family members.Read it at Sacramento Bee
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School
An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
Virginia Mom Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Eats 'Large Amount' of THC Gummies
A doctor told police that if the boy had been treated sooner, "it could have prevented death" A 30-year-old Virginia woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son, who suffered a "medical emergency" in May, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page. A Spotsylvania County Grand Jury indicted Dorothy Clements on Monday, officials stated. She was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of child neglect. Clements was booked Wednesday evening and currently being held at...
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
Monster Alligator Crosses Hiking Path In Central Florida Park
That ain’t no gator, that there is a dinosaur…. Hikers in Lakeland, Florida were stunned when their morning walk was interrupted by a prehistoric looking beast walking calmly across a path between two marshes. A 12 to 15 foot alligator known to the locals as “The Big Humpback” from...
Two Teenage Girls Found Dead After Mississippi Homecoming Dance
The car crash scene was discovered by one of the victims' uncles.
Four Buffalo Teens Killed While Attempting TikTok’s “Kia Challenge”
Four teenagers from Buffalo, N.Y., were killed in a car crash stemming from a TikTok trend. The Buffalo News reports that Marcus Webster, Swazine Swindle, Kevin Payne, and Ahjanae Harper, ages 14-19, died while attempting the “Kia Challenge” — a viral trend that finds users hotwiring and stealing Kias with USB-C cables. The victims were driving the stolen vehicle and crashed on Monday morning (Oct. 26), ejecting them during a single-vehicle rollover. More from VIBE.comMusic Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring MessageTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of...
Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead
A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
Teenager Dies After Crashing Stolen Maserati
One big mistake cost a 15-year-old his life and injured two accomplices. Typically, within the automotive Enthusiast community, there isn't much sympathy given to those who get themselves into trouble by stealing somebody else's car. However, this time is different because this story ends with one of the thieves involved losing his life at just 15 years old. Of course this isn't to say that he didn't do anything wrong and certainly isn't to shift blame from two accomplices who are equally at fault. Rather, it's a simple story of getting involved in the wrong behavior with people who only encourage crime until it reaches its boiling point. For this group, that point was crashing a Maserati at high speeds into a wall seriously injuring themselves in the process. So what happened here? Why did three young teenage boys decide to take a Joyride in a car they obviously couldn't handle, which wasn't theirs, leading to one of them dying and the other two being extremely hurt?
