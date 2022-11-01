Brooklyn Nets fire coach Steve Nash

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets fired coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced Tuesday.

Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash (C) led the team to a 2-5 start this season. Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

The Nets said a decision regarding the next coach will be made in the near future.

Nash, 48, led the Nets to a 48-24 record in his first season in 2020-21. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals that postseason.

The Nets went 44-38 in 2021-22 and lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round last postseason.

"It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday," Nash said in a statement.

"I'm especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism."

pic.twitter.com/GUGhBtHKUL — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) November 1, 2022

Nash and the Nets lost five of their first six games this season. The Nets beat the Indiana Pacers in their seventh game, 116-109, Monday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

They rank 18th in points per game and allowed the third-most points per game (120.3) so far this season.

The Nets will host the Chicago Bulls (3-4) at 7:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com