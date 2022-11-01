ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

White suburban women swing toward GOP as midterms near, poll finds

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Republicans have the edge over Democrats with one week to go before the midterm elections — boosted by a major swing toward the GOP among white suburban women, a new poll released on Tuesday found.​

The Wall Street Journal survey shows 46% of registered voters would support the Republican candidate in their congressional district, while 44% would support the Democrat.

While the GOP’s edge is within the poll’s margin of error, the survey shows Republicans erasing Democrats’ three-percentage-point lead on the generic ballot from August (47%-44%).

The poll also shows white suburban women — who the Journal’s pollsters say make up 20% of the electorate — favor the GOP by 15 percentage points, a 26-point swing from August.

The shift among such a crucial demographic group indicates that Republican messaging about the rocky economy and decades-high inflation has broken through with voters — and overshadowed the Democrats’ warnings about potential abortion bans and supposed threats to democracy.

A whopping 71% of voters believe the economy is going in the wrong direction, a nine-point jump from August, while just 19% say it’s headed in the right direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3mc4_0iuchG4w00
Voters in New Mexico cast early ballots in the midterm election on Oct. 24.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuuAu_0iuchG4w00
Ballot boxes are locked during early voting in Texas on Oct. 28.

At the same time, 71% also say the country is heading in the wrong direction – a three percentage point increase from August and an eight percentage point hike from March.

“The focus on the economic stuff, particularly inflation, is helpful to the GOP headed into the final stretch,” Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, who conducted the survey with Democratic pollster John Anzalone, told the Journal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLzCZ_0iuchG4w00
Voters, soured by the economy, give Republicans the advantage over Democrats in next week’s midterm elections.

Fabrizio added that undecided voters worried about the economy “look more likely to break Republican than they do Democrat, if they vote.”​

When asked what issue was motivating them to vote on Nov. 8, 34% said inflation and rising prices, while 28% chose “threats to democracy,” 17% picked the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, and 11% said illegal immigration and border security. Crime rounded out the list at 8%.​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ss7BU_0iuchG4w00
A Wall Street Journal poll shows 55% of voters disapprove of President Biden’s job performance.

Along with voters’ dour economic outlook, the poll shows that 55% of them disapprove of the job President Biden is doing and 54% believe his policies have had a negative effect on the economy.

​Only 27% think Biden’s policies have been positive, while 43% approve of his job performance.

Jennifer Hackworth, a stay-at-home mom of three from outside Pittsburgh, said her kids’ clothes cost more, as do grocery items like milk and other staples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYIbj_0iuchG4w00
Voters in a Wall Street Journal poll say Republicans are better able to handle the economy and inflation than Democrats.

“The Dems have kind of proved that they haven’t been able to make a change with [inflation]. It’s just gotten worse in the last couple of years,” ​she told the Journal.

H​ackworth, 39, said she usually leans Republican but is undecided on how to vote in the Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

​She said her abortion views align with Fetterman, but she said she’s inclined to vote for Oz.

“While I would want to support the right for a woman to choose, I also want to support our economy getting better, because it’s not right now,” ​she said, adding: “Give the Republicans a chance in Congress. See what they can do.”

A plurality of voters say Republicans are better able to get inflation under control (48%), reduce crime (43%), devise an economic plan (43%), and make the country energy independent (45%).

Democrats are their pick to reduce gun violence (38%), handle abortion policy (43%), improve education (41%), and lower prescription drug costs (42%).

The survey polled 1,500 registered voters between Oct. 22-26.

It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.5 percentage points.

Comments / 8

Paul Bird
3d ago

Because there are more women who have children and care about their future than women who aborted their unborn.

Reply
3
Shemp Howard
3d ago

Because they have families to feed….cars to fuel….and things to buy

Reply(2)
8
Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: A shocking midterm poll that’s got Democrats terrified isn’t all that it seems

Democrats yesterday woke up to a New York Times/Siena College poll with absolutely brutal numbers for them – and great news for Republicans: among likely voters, the GOP now leads in the generic ballot 49 to 45 per cent. That marks a shocking reversal since September, when Democrats held a one-point lead.The poll also showed that independent female voters had swung from preferring Democrats by a margin of 14 points to backing Republicans by 18. Meanwhile, 26 per cent of voters said the most important problem facing voters is the economy, and 18 per cent cited inflation; only five per...
MINNESOTA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
MSNBC

If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results

Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Cortez Masto trails in poll of key Nevada Senate race

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by 2 points in her bid for reelection, according to a new CNN poll released on Thursday. With just over four weeks left until Election Day, 48 percent of likely voters said they support Laxalt, compared to the 46 percent that said they back Cortez Masto, according to the poll.
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
60K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy