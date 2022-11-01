Read full article on original website
CU Boulder News & Events
A decade after legalizing cannabis in Colorado, here’s what we’ve learned
Ten years ago this week, Colorado voters approved Amendment 64, making the state among the first two in the nation (along with Washington) to legalize the use and possession of cannabis, a.k.a. marijuana, for recreational purposes. Since then, 19 states and the District of Columbia have followed suit. On Tuesday,...
cpr.org
Meet the queer hair community fueling the mullet’s return to Colorado
Inside a small bungalow just off the north end of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Ezra Burns sits in the chair where she gives her clients haircuts. The chair stands out from the others in the room thanks to a luxurious fur throw draped over its back. “My clientele...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
eenews.net
Will Colorado’s strict oil and gas rules spread to other states?
FIRESTONE, Colo. — Bill Coffee’s neighbors in this outer suburb of Denver figured they were doomed to lose their fight against the oil company’s plan to drill 26 wells next to their subdivision. But Coffee grew cautiously optimistic as he learned about a 2019 state law that...
Westword
Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It
Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
Longmont's new library head faces questions about the facility
A new director of the Longmont Public Library is coming on board as the city weighs efforts to expand the facility and maybe create a local library district. The city today announced the hiring of Jon Solomon as the new library director. The previous director, Nancy Kerr, left earlier this year for a similar position in Eau Claire, Wisc.
Washington Examiner
Colorado elementary school officials hid student gender transition from parents, emails show
Officials at an elementary school in Colorado discussed how to defy the wishes of parents who did not want the school to accommodate their child's request to transition to a different gender socially. According to internal emails obtained through a public-records request by the parent activist group Parents Defending Education,...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Boulder County commissioners decline to lease mineral rights
Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont, opening the county to the risk of forced pooling but continuing the policy of not voluntarily leasing mineral rights for development. On Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously rejected the offer from Extraction Oil and Gas offering to lease...
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado. A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range. Snow began...
5280.com
Inside Colorado’s Devastating Fentanyl Crisis
“You can get it anywhere,” says 35-year-old Jamie Ethridge, but he typically went to downtown Denver’s Civic Center Park to find fentanyl. Blue tablets, orange pills, pink powder: It was a smorgasbord of fixes, all available from a handful of dealers. Ethridge, a local musician, hasn’t chased the euphoric high of the potent synthetic opioid for more than a year now, though, making him one of the lucky ones who can say they played an often fatal game of chance and lived. In 2020 and 2021, roughly 1,450 Coloradans—and more than 127,500 other Americans—were not so fortunate.
KDVR.com
Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead
Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm
As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
Snow totals: Here’s how much fell in your city
Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
How Denver, Jeffco, and Aurora are approaching school closures
Three of Colorado’s largest school districts — Denver, Jeffco, and Aurora — are grappling with the same problem: declining enrollment. But each is approaching school closure decisions differently.The Aurora district has already closed eight schools over the last two years, with some still being phased out. Board members have struggled with the decisions, initially voting against two closure recommendations this year before reversing themselves. Now the district is beginning a process to...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: How to support your favorite farmers this winter
Winter is coming. The heat has been cranked, sweaters and beanies pulled out of storage, and the first freeze has reached our Front Range crops, marking the beginning of the end of market season. Shoppers can still expect to find a wide variety of produce at the farmers markets in...
cpr.org
Colorado weather: Front Range expected to get first measurable snowfall as Western Slope braces for more
A cold front will move through Colorado Thursday, bringing below freezing temperatures and snow to most parts of the state. The Denver metro area is expected to experience its first official snowfall of the season going into the weekend. Last week’s light dusting of snow wasn’t enough for the National Weather Service to recognize it as significant accumulation, but Denver’s expecting one to two inches to fall Thursday evening.
KDVR.com
Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest
The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
coloradosun.com
Oil and gas drilling plan OK’d for 55 square miles in Aurora, including area where 12,500 homes are planned
A sprawling plan to develop a total of 151 oil and gas wells on 20 sites in the still rural, but quickly developing northeastern edge of the City of Aurora was approved Wednesday by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Crestone Peak Resources’ Box Elder Comprehensive Area Plan encompasses...
KDVR.com
Tornadoes destroy homes in Texas
The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. Available body shops hard to find after 100-car pileup. Drivers involved in Friday morning's pile-up on Sixth Avenue in Denver have another...
