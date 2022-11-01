Read full article on original website
Amy Beth Wickersham, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Beth Wickersham, 50, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, in Salem, Ohio. Amy was born on July 12, 1972 in Salem, the daughter of Edward Lee and Milinda (Swiger) Wickersham. Salem High School, Class of 1991. Amy lovingly...
Vicki Lee Slutz, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki Lee Slutz, 76, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland Ohio, with her family by her side. Vicki was born on July 19, 1946 in Akron Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Doris Hutchison. She...
John “Jack” James Hutton, Jr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John James Hutton, Jr., “Jack”, of Salem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born August 16, 1940 to the late John James Hutton, Sr. and Kathryn Mercedes Hutton at Fairview Park Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.
Frank C. Stephan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank C. Stephan, 78, of McCollum Road in Youngstown, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on December 6, 1943, the son of the late Frank C. Stephan, Sr. and Mildred (Mayhall)...
Karen Ann Simpkins, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Ann Simpkins, age 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born on April 26, 1947, to the late Elroy and Mary (Korechko) Sharrow. Karen worked as a...
Gary Ronshausen, Sr., Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Ronshausen, Sr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Gary was born on June 5, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Elbert and Helen Nichols Ronshausen. Gary had worked as a teacher for Cleveland...
Anna M. “Annie” (Fanfer) Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Anna M. Wilson, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Youngstown on December 20, 1942, a daughter of William and Mary Romano Fanfer. “Annie” as she was affectionately known, was a graduate of...
Janet E. Breetz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet E. Breetz, 67, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 25, 2022 , at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness. Janet was born May 20, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Franklin Dulin and Ruth Wilson Dulin and was a lifelong area resident.
Eugene R. “Bob” Scanlon, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Robert Scanlon, Jr., 82, passed away Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Eugene, who was affectionately known to all as Bob, was born June 24, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Eugene Scanlon, Sr. and Mildred Owen Scanlon and came to the Girard area in 1970.
Janene E. (Wertman) Mirto, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janene Estelle Wertman Mirto, 81, passed away peacefully with her loving husband holding her hand on Tuesday morning, November, 1, 2022. Janene was born on January 7, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John James and Virginia Ruble Wertman. Janene graduated from South High...
Nadyne A. Myers, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nadyne A. (Perry) Myers, age 80, a resident of Struthers, Ohio passed Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio, following heart failure at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nadyne was born June 8, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Nunzio J. Perry...
Patricia R. Flaherty, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Patricia R. Flaherty who passed into the presence of the Lord on Friday October 28, 2022 at the age of 99. She was born on December 29, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Mayze McLaughlin. She graduated...
Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Thompson, 96, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022. Mrs. Thompson was born September 22, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Russell and Helen (Davis) Blank and had been a...
Janet Marie Sofranec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie (Fineran) Sofranec, 89, passed away peacefully October 27, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born April 3, 1933 in Youngstown to Neil and Marie Fineran. She married the love-of-her-life Joseph Sofranec in 1953 and they spent 66 blessed years in Poland, Ohio together...
Sylvia Elizabeth (DeRose) Bednar, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia Elizabeth (DeRose) Bednar, 86, passed away Thursday morning, November 3, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Sylvia was born on December 10, 1935 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ottavio and Emilia (Gatto) DeRose. Sylvia graduated from Monessen High School in 1953...
Lewis M. Shinaberry, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis .M Shinaberry, 93 of Champion, went home to be with his Lord and his loving wife on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 16, 1929 in Cass, West Virginia, the son of the late...
Charlotte Kortes, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Kortes, 97, of Girard, passed away on Thursday November 3, 2022 at her residence. Charlotte was born May 6, 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Edgar and Viola (Hooper) Keen. Charlotte had worked at the Ohio Leather Works. She was a member of...
Randy G. Kostek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Youngstown, with The Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio officiating, for Randy G. “Duke” Kostek, 69, who passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Hospice House.
Patricia “Patty” Newhouse, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” Newhouse, age 60, of Warren passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 20, 1962. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Norman “Norm” and Doris Maggs Newhouse. She...
Arlene Bailes, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Bailes, age 99, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio. She was born June 3, 1923, in Gustavus, daughter to Milo and Alda (McCracken) Hines. Mrs. Bailes was formerly of Kinsman and Zellwood, Florida,...
