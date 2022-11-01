ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Boards up! Chelsea Tries Out the Butter Board Trend

ST. LOUIS — You may have seen the butter board trend on TikTok. Well, we decided to try it out, and Chelsea Haynes also wanted to try her hand at a cream cheese charcuterie board. Plus, we have Erica Miller from The Chocolate Rooster to help out!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Dierbergs locations host hiring events in St. Louis area

If you're looking for a job, Dierbergs is hiring. Dierbergs locations host hiring events in St. Louis area
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Reserve your spot to save big at the annual St. Louis Skin Solutions Holiday Party

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Skin Solutions is having a huge party just in time for the holiday season. It’s a day of exciting specials where you can earn free money towards injectables, fillers, facials, skincare treatments, and so much more. The St. Louis Skin Solutions Holiday Party 2022 is happening Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you pre-register, you will receive a complimentary gift bag.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

A Purposeful Journey Fashion Show celebrates local models from Sauce Models Agency and mental healthcare

A Purposeful Journey Fashion Show celebrates local models from Sauce Models Agency and mental healthcare.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wine Down Wednesday – get ready for International Merlot Day

ST. LOUIS – It’s one of the more popular wines; we spoke about Merlot, and it has a day all its own, November 7. Advanced sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson, brought in a few of her favorite samplings of Merlot and talked about its history and what to pair it with when dining.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town

Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Twillaman House (in your neighborhood)

Twillaman House (in your neighborhood)
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

FOX 2's Elliott Davis honored among media persons of the year

FOX 2's Elliott Davis was honored by the St. Louis Press Club Thursday night. The "You Paid For It" investigator and others were chosen as media persons of the year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Roof Renewal extends the life of your roof by 5 to 15 years

ST. LOUIS — Homeowners can extend their life of their roof with an environmentally friendly process from Roof Renewal. Why replace it when you can renew it?. Owner Darryl Durell does not replace your roof. Darryl says they are now using rubber roofing and walks us through the whole process and show how effective it can be at extending the life of a roof. Contact them today!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School

Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Get Gooey with The Chocolate Rooster’s Fall Lineup

ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is weeks away, and you don’t want to do dinner without a little goo. We are talking about the gooey butter cakes from The Chocolate Rooster. Owner, Erica Miller, has her fall lineup of totally tasty treats. Get your turkey day orders in now!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Margie's Money Saver: Crocks

Margie's Money Saver: Crocks
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

It’s the start of sturgeon season, get your tickets to the Bumps at Bulrush

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has a locally owned and sustainably sourced caviar company named Karl Bruce Caviar. The caviar comes from the Hackleback Sturgeon, which can only be found in a few North American rivers, including the Mississippi. To celebrate the start of sturgeon season, there is a party, caviar, and all at Bulrush in the Grand Art District.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Layer like a Pro with items from Mid Rivers Mall

ST. LOUIS – The trick to these fall days is having multiple layers. Christine Poehling from Mid Rivers Mall showed us how to start the day in the 40s and end it in the 70s in style. It’s all about putting the right pieces together with color and patterns....
SAINT PETERS, MO

