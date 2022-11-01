Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Boards up! Chelsea Tries Out the Butter Board Trend
ST. LOUIS — You may have seen the butter board trend on TikTok. Well, we decided to try it out, and Chelsea Haynes also wanted to try her hand at a cream cheese charcuterie board. Plus, we have Erica Miller from The Chocolate Rooster to help out!
Dierbergs locations host hiring events in St. Louis area
If you're looking for a job, Dierbergs is hiring.
Reserve your spot to save big at the annual St. Louis Skin Solutions Holiday Party
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Skin Solutions is having a huge party just in time for the holiday season. It’s a day of exciting specials where you can earn free money towards injectables, fillers, facials, skincare treatments, and so much more. The St. Louis Skin Solutions Holiday Party 2022 is happening Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you pre-register, you will receive a complimentary gift bag.
Blair's Social Second: What is your favorite kind of sandwich to make or buy from the St. Louis area deli?
Kay Quinn honored as a St. Louis Media Person of the Year
The St. Louis Press Club honored several journalists, including 5 On Your Side's Kay Quinn. Quinn has been with KSDK for nearly 34 years.
Win a BMW and meet Kelly Chase at the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer Dinner
ST. LOUIS – How would you like to meet Blues alum Kelly Chase, and enter a raffle to win a 2023 BMW X3 SAV?. Sign us up because fighting cancer and supporting those who do the research is the ultimate driving machine behind us wanting to attend the 51st Annual Men’s Dinner.
A Purposeful Journey Fashion Show celebrates local models from Sauce Models Agency and mental healthcare
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in St. Louis, Missouri – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover searching for the best breakfast places in St. Louis? Well, your search is about to end! This city has a ton of delicious breakfast joints, each with their own unique style and offerings. From classic American diners to hip new cafes, there’s something for everyone....
Wine Down Wednesday – get ready for International Merlot Day
ST. LOUIS – It’s one of the more popular wines; we spoke about Merlot, and it has a day all its own, November 7. Advanced sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson, brought in a few of her favorite samplings of Merlot and talked about its history and what to pair it with when dining.
Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town
Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
Twillaman House (in your neighborhood)
FOX 2's Elliott Davis honored among media persons of the year
Roof Renewal extends the life of your roof by 5 to 15 years
ST. LOUIS — Homeowners can extend their life of their roof with an environmentally friendly process from Roof Renewal. Why replace it when you can renew it?. Owner Darryl Durell does not replace your roof. Darryl says they are now using rubber roofing and walks us through the whole process and show how effective it can be at extending the life of a roof. Contact them today!
Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School
Get Gooey with The Chocolate Rooster’s Fall Lineup
ST. LOUIS — Thanksgiving is weeks away, and you don’t want to do dinner without a little goo. We are talking about the gooey butter cakes from The Chocolate Rooster. Owner, Erica Miller, has her fall lineup of totally tasty treats. Get your turkey day orders in now!
Margie's Money Saver: Crocks
It’s the start of sturgeon season, get your tickets to the Bumps at Bulrush
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has a locally owned and sustainably sourced caviar company named Karl Bruce Caviar. The caviar comes from the Hackleback Sturgeon, which can only be found in a few North American rivers, including the Mississippi. To celebrate the start of sturgeon season, there is a party, caviar, and all at Bulrush in the Grand Art District.
Layer like a Pro with items from Mid Rivers Mall
ST. LOUIS – The trick to these fall days is having multiple layers. Christine Poehling from Mid Rivers Mall showed us how to start the day in the 40s and end it in the 70s in style. It’s all about putting the right pieces together with color and patterns....
