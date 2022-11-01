ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Examiner

Hasbro launches special edition Steph Curry action figure

By James Salazar, Starting Lineup
 3 days ago
Stephen Curry's action figure will go for $49.99.  Starting Lineup

From the "NBA 2K" series to 2K Sports' "PGA Tour 2K23," Stephen Curry has been a mainstay in sports video games. Now, there's a new way to play with the basketball superstar.

Hasbro and the NBA have teamed up to release a new line of Starting Lineup "First Edition" action figures.

Curry joins seven other NBA players—Lebron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Trae Young and Jayson—as part of Starting Lineup Series 1 line.

The superstar point guard's figure comes clad in his Warriors "Icon Edition" jersey, as well as his Curry Flow 9 Under Armour shoes.

Startling Lineup figures were first produced in 1988 by Kenner Products, an American toy company, and stood at about 4 inches tall. Each figure came with a collectible card. Figures of almost all professional sports were made, including those of NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL players.

The line of products gained extreme popularity with sports collectors in the 1990s, with extremely rare pieces going for a few thousand dollars. The last Starting Lineup release came in 2001 with a baseball series.

Curry's highly posable figure includes player-inspired designed features, as well as premium detailing and articulation. Accessories include two pairs of additional hands and a flight stand with an accompanying base. Each Hasbro Startling Lineup Series 1 action figure will also come with a redemption code for a Panini NFT trading card of the athlete featured. Orders for Curry's action figure can be placed on the team store's website for $49.99. The item will be shipped no later than Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

