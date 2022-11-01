Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
The final injury report before Vanderbilt
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer shared the final injury report of the week on Thursday night during ‘Carolina Calls’ with Todd Ellis. “(MarShawn Lloyd is) doing OK,” Beamer said. “Has been able to do a little bit more each day this week. We’ll see how he progresses over the next couple of days.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz comments on Bryan Harsin, talks South Carolina celebration, Kentucky's experience
Missouri has suffered some tough losses in 2022. But the Tigers picked up their biggest win of the season Saturday, as they beat then-No. 25 South Carolina, 23-10. Eli Drinkwitz’s team is now 4-4 on the season and will open November with a visit from Kentucky on Saturday. Drinkwitz...
Jackson recaps debut, details family environment
South Carolina forward GG Jackson played well in his first game in the garnet and black. Jackson was one of four Gamecocks who scored in double figures as he scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 23 minutes played in the Gamecocks' 80-41 win over the Lions. Jackson found the bottom of the net on 4-of-10 shots from the field and went 1-for-3 from behind the arc. He also tallied one steal, one block and one assist.
lastwordonsports.com
South Carolina Gamecocks Fall Flat On Their Face
You may have heard a loud thud between 4 and 7 pm on Saturday in the midlands area. It was the sound of South Carolina crashing back down to earth after a four-game winning streak. A pitiful showing against Missouri saw the Gamecocks fall flat on their face. This was just a week after beating Texas A&M for the first time and sneaking into the AP top 25. It was a brutal letdown for Shane Beamer’s team, in a performance where they were dominated in all three phases. Now the Gamecocks still sit one win short of bowl eligibility with three of their final four contests on the road.
Forecasting South Carolina's Recruiting Approach
South Carolina has compiled an impressive 2023 class but still has some work to do before moving on to the next cycle.
Wright offers talented Peach State tight end
South Carolina tight ends coach Jody Wright recently extended an offer to this talented tight end from the Peach State, and he plans to take an unofficial visit to South Carolina for the Tennessee game. Find out more in this VIP update.
extrainningsoftball.com
South Carolina Second Baseman Maddie Gallagher Enters Transfer Portal
South Carolina infielder Maddie Gallagher has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Thursday. Per sources, Gallagher’s name appeared in the portal on October 30th. She spent the last two seasons at South Carolina and has two years of eligibility remaining. Gallagher started...
Beamer's asked to evaluate Satterfield
After eight games, South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer was asked to evaluate the job by offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.
abccolumbia.com
Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open family-owned, community bookstore in Five Points, join with Odd Bird Books
Columbia seems to have it all — ample restaurants, music showcases and weekly Soda City markets. But there is one thing that the city may be lacking: a local, community-driven bookstore, according to Columbia residents Clint and Jenna Wallace. That's why the Wallaces are creating the upcoming book store,...
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In South Carolina
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this yummy treat in South Carolina.
Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
WYFF4.com
Candidates for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina to debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The candidates for theSouth Carolina Superintendent of Education will debate Wednesday night in Columbia. (Watch a profile of both candidates above) The debate will air live on SCETV at 7 p.m. You will find a full recap of the debate on this page after it ends.
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
USC Gamecock
MOLD U: Hundreds of students struggle with mold in campus dorms, USC system unfit to analyze reports
USC students complained of mold growth in on-campus dorms more than 840 times in the past two years, documenting mushrooms growing from ceilings, mold ballooning out of heating and cooling units and fuzzy specs adorning dressers on move-in day. Concerns about allergies, asthma attacks and continuous coughing often accompanied the...
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
This Is The Best Candy Store In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in South Carolina.
columbiametro.com
A Brewing Success
Jennifer McGehee, a beer buyer for Morganelli’s Party Store on Forest Drive in Columbia, has been connecting customers with their favorite alcoholic beverages for nearly a decade. The first hard seltzer she remembers seeing was Truly, from the makers of Samuel Adams beer. “Then White Claw came in right...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Welding supplier celebrates grand opening of Cayce location
Gas and Supply, a welding supply distributor with locations in seven states, celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Cayce location. Founded in 1981, the company provides services to customers ranging from international organizations to backyard welders. It has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, with additional S.C. stores in Newberry and North Charleston.
WIS-TV
Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
247Sports
