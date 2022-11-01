ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

The final injury report before Vanderbilt

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer shared the final injury report of the week on Thursday night during ‘Carolina Calls’ with Todd Ellis. “(MarShawn Lloyd is) doing OK,” Beamer said. “Has been able to do a little bit more each day this week. We’ll see how he progresses over the next couple of days.”
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Jackson recaps debut, details family environment

South Carolina forward GG Jackson played well in his first game in the garnet and black. Jackson was one of four Gamecocks who scored in double figures as he scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 23 minutes played in the Gamecocks' 80-41 win over the Lions. Jackson found the bottom of the net on 4-of-10 shots from the field and went 1-for-3 from behind the arc. He also tallied one steal, one block and one assist.
COLUMBIA, SC
lastwordonsports.com

South Carolina Gamecocks Fall Flat On Their Face

You may have heard a loud thud between 4 and 7 pm on Saturday in the midlands area. It was the sound of South Carolina crashing back down to earth after a four-game winning streak. A pitiful showing against Missouri saw the Gamecocks fall flat on their face. This was just a week after beating Texas A&M for the first time and sneaking into the AP top 25. It was a brutal letdown for Shane Beamer’s team, in a performance where they were dominated in all three phases. Now the Gamecocks still sit one win short of bowl eligibility with three of their final four contests on the road.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Wright offers talented Peach State tight end

South Carolina tight ends coach Jody Wright recently extended an offer to this talented tight end from the Peach State, and he plans to take an unofficial visit to South Carolina for the Tennessee game. Find out more in this VIP update.
COLUMBIA, SC
extrainningsoftball.com

South Carolina Second Baseman Maddie Gallagher Enters Transfer Portal

South Carolina infielder Maddie Gallagher has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Thursday. Per sources, Gallagher’s name appeared in the portal on October 30th. She spent the last two seasons at South Carolina and has two years of eligibility remaining. Gallagher started...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Do you have the winning Powerball ticket?

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you didn’t have the chance to grab your Powerball ticket for Wednesday night, you are out of time for this drawing. For those of you who did stand in line with thousands of others you may be the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot. Right now, the grand prize stands at $1.2 billion dollar, which equals a cash value of $596.7 million dollars.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
LEXINGTON, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiametro.com

A Brewing Success

Jennifer McGehee, a beer buyer for Morganelli’s Party Store on Forest Drive in Columbia, has been connecting customers with their favorite alcoholic beverages for nearly a decade. The first hard seltzer she remembers seeing was Truly, from the makers of Samuel Adams beer. “Then White Claw came in right...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Welding supplier celebrates grand opening of Cayce location

Gas and Supply, a welding supply distributor with locations in seven states, celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Cayce location. Founded in 1981, the company provides services to customers ranging from international organizations to backyard welders. It has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, with additional S.C. stores in Newberry and North Charleston.
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
SUMTER, SC
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy