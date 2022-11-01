ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana M Ellis
3d ago

Sorry Mariah, you're only the queen of Christmas in your own mind. Your Christmas tunes don't compare with many others...it's just good.

Guest
3d ago

It’s truly sad that Christmas has become so commercialized. I remember when Christmas came on 25 of December you had Christmas Eve. It wasn’t a commercial industry holiday.

Kc Brewer
3d ago

It's the day after Halloween. I'm pretty sure there is another holiday coming before Christmas. Greedy people just want the populace to spend on cheap products with expensive price tags rather than being thankful for what they have.

