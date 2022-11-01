Read full article on original website
State Election Board Releases Pre-Election Voter Statistics
Nearly 77,000 new voters registered in 2022 in the state of Oklahoma according to a press release issued by the State Board of Elections. This brings the total number of registered voters to 2.3 million. According to US Census data, as of 2021 there were 2,558,294 adults 18 years or older living in our state.
Nominations for Outstanding Women in Aviation Sought
Three awards that are presented annually to Oklahoma women who make significant contributions to aviation and aerospace are open for nominations from now through November 18 for presentation in 2023. The awards are given out by the Oklahoma Airport Operators Association in partnership with the Oklahoma Chapter of the Ninety-Nines. The awards are open to all women who reside in the state of Oklahoma at the time of the nomination.
