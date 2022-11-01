Three awards that are presented annually to Oklahoma women who make significant contributions to aviation and aerospace are open for nominations from now through November 18 for presentation in 2023. The awards are given out by the Oklahoma Airport Operators Association in partnership with the Oklahoma Chapter of the Ninety-Nines. The awards are open to all women who reside in the state of Oklahoma at the time of the nomination.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO