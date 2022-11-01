ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TX

Temple fuel spill leads to I-35 closures

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – All southbound Interstate 35 lanes, near Exit #303, were closed early Friday morning due to a fuel spill. Temple Police officers responded to the accident around 1 a.m., which involved two 18-wheelers. The lanes were shut down while officers were diverting traffic off of the highway.
TEMPLE, TX
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.

INDEPENDENCE, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after a vehicle pursuit ended near the town of Independence in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, the suspects are now in custody. The search was happening along FM...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Water main break causes traffic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in neighborhoods off Chapel Road in Waco woke up to no running water. According to the Public Works Department water services were shut off following a water line break Friday morning. A number of homes, at least one apartment complex, and possibly an early childhood...
WACO, TX
WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS

Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
BRENHAM, TX
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
WACO, TX
Annual model railroad fall tour returns next week

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Model Railroad Month, which means it’s time for the annual Model Railroad Fall Tour. It’s a time when model builders open their homes to share their railroad layouts that are months and years in the making. The tour starts Friday in...
NAVASOTA, TX
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced a drunk driver to 45 years in prison for a May 2017 crash that killed another driver. Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.
BRYAN, TX
Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms

BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Regional Amber Alert issued for College Station teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department. This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5’4”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last […]
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Juvenile suspect involved in Temple shooting in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department confirmed on Friday morning that a juvenile male suspect involved in the shooting near Jones Park is in custody. The department said Thursday night that it is investigating the shooting – which occurred near in the area of S....
TEMPLE, TX
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
BRENHAM, TX

