Read full article on original website
Related
68-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Temple (Temple, TX)
According to the Temple Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Temple on Thursday. The crash happened along E. Ave. H at around 8:23 a.m. According to the Police, a Ford Flex SUV and a truck were involved in the collision.
fox44news.com
Temple fuel spill leads to I-35 closures
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – All southbound Interstate 35 lanes, near Exit #303, were closed early Friday morning due to a fuel spill. Temple Police officers responded to the accident around 1 a.m., which involved two 18-wheelers. The lanes were shut down while officers were diverting traffic off of the highway.
KBTX.com
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.
INDEPENDENCE, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after a vehicle pursuit ended near the town of Independence in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, the suspects are now in custody. The search was happening along FM...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened Thursday night on University Drive at Glenhaven. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and involved two cars. Witnesses say the car that flipped hit a traffic light that will now have to be...
KWTX
Water main break causes traffic
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in neighborhoods off Chapel Road in Waco woke up to no running water. According to the Public Works Department water services were shut off following a water line break Friday morning. A number of homes, at least one apartment complex, and possibly an early childhood...
KBTX.com
Tornado threat coming to a close, more storms into parts of overnight
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As storms move through the area tonight, the tornado threat is gradually going down. 10:45 pm Friday Update: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for Walker county. The watch still remains in place for Montgomery and San Jacinto until 12 am Saturday morning. 10:30pm Friday Update:...
KWTX
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating stolen car’s OnStar device
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A man shot in the back of the neck and paralyzed during a robbery earlier this week was able to contact authorities by activating the OnStar device on his car after his alleged attackers left him for dead. McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested James Ashful...
50-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Waco Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Waco on Monday. The crash happened on North 18th and Waco Drive at around 8:44 p.m. According to the officials, a white four-door Chrysler 200-type vehicle was involved in the collision.
kwhi.com
WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS
Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
KWTX
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
KBTX.com
Annual model railroad fall tour returns next week
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Model Railroad Month, which means it’s time for the annual Model Railroad Fall Tour. It’s a time when model builders open their homes to share their railroad layouts that are months and years in the making. The tour starts Friday in...
KBTX.com
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced a drunk driver to 45 years in prison for a May 2017 crash that killed another driver. Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.
KWTX
Strong wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible with Friday’s afternoon storms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A potent upper-level storm system arrives today and likely sparks a rash of severe storms across North, East, and Central Texas. While not everyone will see severe weather (and potentially even rain), storms could bring all severe weather hazards including tornadoes, large hail, and strong straight-line winds.
News Channel 25
Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms
BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
Officials: Child in Texas reportedly trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas — A child in Marlin, Texas, was reportedly trampled by a loose cow Tuesday, officials say. According to a news release from the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Marlin, Texas, after reports that a child was trampled by a cow that was loose in the area.
Regional Amber Alert issued for College Station teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department. This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5’4”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last […]
fox44news.com
Juvenile suspect involved in Temple shooting in custody
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department confirmed on Friday morning that a juvenile male suspect involved in the shooting near Jones Park is in custody. The department said Thursday night that it is investigating the shooting – which occurred near in the area of S....
KBTX.com
Texas Birthday Bash announcement party postponed due to threat of inclement weather
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Birthday Bash announcement lineup party that was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 was postponed due to the threat of severe weather in the region. In 2023, the Texas Birthday Bash will be celebrating its 11th anniversary. In a statement, the city of Navasota and event...
kwhi.com
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
Comments / 0