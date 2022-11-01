ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

PennLive.com

Two Penn State players project as top-10 NFL draft picks; more PSU-Indiana score predictions, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an early look at the 2023 NFL Draft and more picks and predictions for Saturday’s road game at Indiana. The Lions could be due for a history-making spring at the NFL Draft with a possibility for two top-10 picks for the first time in over 20 years, writes Tyler Calvaruso for Lions247. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. started the year as a projected first-round pick and maintained that position in Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft, and he was joined by offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who is surging into the first-round draft conversation at just 19 years old.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Alba Cafe opens in Cumberland County with breakfast, sandwiches and coffee

A former bank in Lower Allen Township is now a stop for Italian coffee, homemade sandwiches and soups. Earlier in October, Alba Cafe opened at 4902 Louise Drive at the Rossmoyne Business Center in Lower Allen Township. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned by Carmelo Ferrante, who previously headed restaurants including Wood Fire Italian Grill in York Township, York County.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man arrested after stabbing near Cumberland County park

One man was arrested Thursday after an overnight stabbing at a Carlisle park, according to police. On Friday, Carlisle police announced aggravated assault charges were filed against Samier Walker after he was found at the scene of a stabbing at Biddle Mission Park. Officers were called to the park around...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man accused of stealing over $300K from law firm

According to WJAC, authorities with the Altoona Police Department said a Blair County man is facing embezzlement charges after being accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a law firm. According to the news outlet, Adam Bush, 41, of Hollidaysburg, allegedly embezzled $380,000 from the accounts of the...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
