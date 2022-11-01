Read full article on original website
Penn State vs. Indiana prediction, betting odds for CFB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State faces Indiana in a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET. This betting analysis for...
Five boxes to check for Penn State to beat Indiana | Jones
The checkmarks shouldn’t be all that difficult to achieve this week, as long as the Nittany Lions can recover from what must be a debilitating effort against Ohio State that came up 9 minutes short. 1. Play games with the young quarterback.
Two Penn State players project as top-10 NFL draft picks; more PSU-Indiana score predictions, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an early look at the 2023 NFL Draft and more picks and predictions for Saturday’s road game at Indiana. The Lions could be due for a history-making spring at the NFL Draft with a possibility for two top-10 picks for the first time in over 20 years, writes Tyler Calvaruso for Lions247. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. started the year as a projected first-round pick and maintained that position in Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft, and he was joined by offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who is surging into the first-round draft conversation at just 19 years old.
Penn State legacy, 2025 target Anthony Sacca on his early recruitment, upcoming Georgia visit
Everything happened so fast for Anthony Sacca. Last year, he began his freshman season at St. Joe’s Prep as a third-string safety and special teams contributor. By week four, Sacca was starting for the Hawks against Philadelphia Catholic League rival La Salle College High School, led by current Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter.
Penn State-Indiana breakdown, O-line injuries and force-feeding Parker Washington: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Dustin Hockensmith break down Saturday’s Penn State-Indiana game and look at the latest talking points, from Olu Fashanu’s NFL Draft stock to Parker Washington’s scorching two-week stretch and the idea of giving backup quarterback Drew Allar more reps. Check out the latest...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Catching up with State College quarterback Finn Furmanek on his team’s incredible year
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas chat with State College’s star quarterback Finn Furmanek about his team’s big season— the Little Lions finished the regular season 10-0, 7-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth— and what makes it so special.
‘The connection we developed is great’: Tucker Chamberlin 3 TDs, Trae Kater 233 yards carry Shippensburg past Cedar Cliff
Shippensburg vs Cedar Cliff in round 1 of the District 3 5A football playoffs — SHIPPENSBURG—The first two quarters of Friday night’s District 3 5A game between Shippensburg and Cedar Cliff was a back-and-forth battle that any football fan would pay to watch.
Ian Goodling sets program record as West Perry routs Schuylkill Valley in district playoff opener
ELLIOTTSBURG — A week ago, it was a slow start for them and a fast start for their opponent that doomed the West Perry Mustangs, who suffered their first loss of the year in its regular season finale to Steel-High. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports...
Little League fighting request for COVID-19 data from 2021 world series, regional tournaments
WILLIAMSPORT – Little League is seeking a court order to prevent it from having to identify each player or coach who tested positive for COVID-19 during the 2021 world series and regional tournaments. The Needville, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, teams want that information along with the identity of teams...
Pa. man acquitted of Christmas Eve murder charges in Michigan
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI – A Pennsylvania man charged with murder in the Upper Peninsula has been acquitted of all charges. WLUC-TV reports that a jury found Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, not guilty of all four felony charges after an eight-day trial in Gogebic County. Millard was charged...
Pa. teacher under scrutiny for having controversial ‘Gender Queer’ graphic novel in classroom
A Blair County teacher has been facing criticism after bringing a copy of a controversial graphic novel to her middle school classroom. According to WJAC, a teacher at the Hollidaysburg Area School District had a copy of the book “Gender Queer” in her classroom, which has drawn complaints from some parents.
Man shocked, burned while stealing wire from Pa. tower: police
A man stealing stored wire high up on a power stanchion in Plainfield Township suffered a severe shock and burns when a live wire arced through him, throwing him from his perch about 50 feet up, police report. The man had secured himself to the tower, so he dropped 20...
Cumberland County home with cathedral ceiling, open floor plan for $627K: Cool Spaces
This new model home, The Ariel, by Garman Builders, in Forgedale Crossing, fits perfectly into the neighborhood with the triple gable front elevation, large covered front porch, a pair of dormers and the all-white facade of shutters and siding. The 3,070-square-foot home opens to a first floor made roomy with...
Police shoot, kill Pa. man following pursuit stemming from domestic disturbance investigation
A multi-county police chase ended in the fatal shooting of a Johnstown man on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports. 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor left a Cambria County home when Richland Township officers arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance, TribLive reported. A state police spokesman told the outlet that a warrant...
Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
Consider the silent majority in deciding how to spend proceeds from the sale of Claremont | PennLive letters
Cumberland County’s Commissioners have been lobbied by a vocal-few, including an ex-county commissioner, at numerous public meetings and in the press to direct millions of county tax dollars to what remains nebulous and undefined uses. I am speaking of the public lobbying effort by some to direct the proceeds...
Alba Cafe opens in Cumberland County with breakfast, sandwiches and coffee
A former bank in Lower Allen Township is now a stop for Italian coffee, homemade sandwiches and soups. Earlier in October, Alba Cafe opened at 4902 Louise Drive at the Rossmoyne Business Center in Lower Allen Township. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned by Carmelo Ferrante, who previously headed restaurants including Wood Fire Italian Grill in York Township, York County.
Man arrested after stabbing near Cumberland County park
One man was arrested Thursday after an overnight stabbing at a Carlisle park, according to police. On Friday, Carlisle police announced aggravated assault charges were filed against Samier Walker after he was found at the scene of a stabbing at Biddle Mission Park. Officers were called to the park around...
Pa. man accused of stealing over $300K from law firm
According to WJAC, authorities with the Altoona Police Department said a Blair County man is facing embezzlement charges after being accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a law firm. According to the news outlet, Adam Bush, 41, of Hollidaysburg, allegedly embezzled $380,000 from the accounts of the...
Pa. guard says he was paid by inmate families to smuggle drugs into prison: charges
BELLEFONTE – A state prison guard who admitted receiving approximately $17,000 for smuggling drugs into a state prison in Centre County has been charged and suspended without pay. Kevin Bruce Hoch Jr., 40, of Pleasant Gap, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to provide contraband to an inmate,...
