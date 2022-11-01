Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cross, Lee, Poinsett, St. Francis by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cross; Lee; Poinsett; St. Francis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LEE...ST. FRANCIS...SOUTH CENTRAL POINSETT AND CROSS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for eastern Arkansas.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cross, Lee, Poinsett, St. Francis by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cross; Lee; Poinsett; St. Francis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LEE...ST. FRANCIS...SOUTH CENTRAL POINSETT AND CROSS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for eastern Arkansas.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Mississippi, Phillips by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 564 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS LEE MISSISSIPPI PHILLIPS POINSETT ST. FRANCIS
Comments / 0