Effective: 2022-11-04 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cross; Lee; Poinsett; St. Francis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LEE...ST. FRANCIS...SOUTH CENTRAL POINSETT AND CROSS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for eastern Arkansas.

CROSS COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO