Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In Mosinee, WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMosinee, WI
USPS Suspends Services In These Areas NowBryan DijkhuizenWisconsin State
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this monthKristen WaltersWeston, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: October 20-November 1
Recent Marshfield Police Department Reports Submitted. Marshfield female was found to have a valid Marathon County warrant and was taken into custody. During a search incident to arrest, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. The female was transported to the Marathon County Jail for the warrant. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured in Gordon Road crash
An Antigo woman was transported to Door County Medical Center with minor injuries after a car she was in struck another in the Town of Sevastopol Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. when Natasha Rutherford of Wausau turned left onto State Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road. While she saw one southbound vehicle merge into the right-hand turn lane, it is likely she did not see the second car driving behind it going straight. The driver of a truck, John Borkovetz of Sturgeon Bay, tried avoiding the collision by going into the northbound lane. He was still struck by Rutherford as she was turning left. Bryanna Bortle of Antigo suffered minor injuries in the crash while Rutherford, her other passenger Timothy Draeger of Deerbrook, Wis., and Borkovetz were uninjured. Both vehicles had to be towed. Rutherford received a citation for failing to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left. The intersection has been a central talking point in recent months because of the number of accidents that have occurred there over the years. Door County is exploring ways to prevent vehicles from turning left from Gordon Road onto STH 42/57 until a more permanent fix is possible.
Wood County man convicted in 1984 murder
A jury in Wood County found 59-year-old John A. Sarver, of Port Edwards, guilty of first-degree murder following an eight-day trial in connection to the Nov.26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the conviction this week. The evidence presented at trial established...
WSAW
Gov. Evers approves WIS 107 improvements in Lincoln County
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has signed a $1.1 million contract to improve WIS 107, between Swede Road and Lincoln County S, in the towns of Bradley, Merrill and Rock Falls. The project is scheduled to begin in June 2023. Work includes replacing the culvert pipes, repaving the roadway...
merrillfotonews.com
Lorraine “Laurie” (Laak Harkner) Kuohujoki
Lorraine “Laurie” (Laak Harkner) Kuohujoki, 75, of Merrill, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home. She was born on January 22, 1947, in Lincoln County and was the daughter of Florence (Laabs) and Wilbur Laak. Lorraine graduated from Merrill High School in 1965 and was a member of St. Stephens United Church of Christ. Lorraine was a kind, loving mother and grandmother. She was a hard worker and enjoyed her job until the age of 63. Over the years, Lorraine was committed to her work at several companies, including Weinbrenner, Wire Products, Semco, and Hurd Millwork. She most loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and her beloved dogs. She was a talented artist, and her creativity also shone through in her love of decorating, as she looked forward to decorating the house for the holidays each year. Lorraine loved animals, nature, reading the Harry Potter series, and sketching, as well as baking for her children and grandchildren.
Trial dates set for Wausau man charged in 2016 shooting
Trial dates were set this wee for a Wausau man accused of firing an automatic pistol at two people six years ago on Wausau’s near-west side. Pierre L. Camacho, 45, faces two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the alleged shooting. The charges were filed June 17, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court, nearly four years later.
Portage County man sentenced to prison for assaulting legally blind child with autism
A 36-year-old Amherst Junction man was sentenced to a 43-year prison term for repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is legally blind and has autism, according to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Ronald Brummer was sentenced Friday by Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell. Brummer’s sentence includes 18 years...
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 31, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 31:. On 10-24-22 deputies were alerted to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bear Tail Rd. in the Town of Harrison. It was reported that the driver of the suspicious vehicle a Tomahawk man, 40, made contact with a resident in the area looking for directions to USH 51. A deputy located the suspect vehicle a short time later and stopped it for not having license plates on the vehicle. After making contact with the driver, he was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. He was placed through a series of field sobriety tests and as a result of those tests he was arrested for a first offense of OWI. The male was also cited for operating with no valid driver’s license and placed on a probation hold. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
WSAW
COP House closer to breaking ground in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee approved the sale of a lot Tuesday where the Wausau Police Department can break ground to build a safe haven for one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. They got a grant from the state in July to create a...
WJFW-TV
Medford police looking for individuals involved in a donation scam
MEDFORD (WJFW) - An investigation in Medford is underway after a few individuals allegedly scammed people of money during their 'Spooky Path' event over the weekend. According to the Medford Chamber of Commerce, the individuals positioned themselves in a blind spot to the Medford Chamber and they stopped cars to ask them for a "donation" for the Spooky Path.
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you witness suspicious activity – do not approach it! Notify police. Officers took a call from a local credit union from a customer wanting to make a report about two checks that were cashed. Officers responded to a suspicious person call near...
Blaming contractor, Wausau extends drinking water facility completion timeline again
The completion date for Wausau’s new drinking water treatment facility has been extended yet again along with another cost addition, due to a contractor’s alleged inability to meet timelines, city officials said this week. The revised completion time, Dec. 9, which is two months after a previously revised...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Merrill Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Road Rage Incident
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man was arrested last Saturday for a case of road rage gone too far. Officers received a call from a 16-year-old Merrill resident who said they were being followed by another vehicle very closely. The driver then reported that they had pulled off the road to an address on County Highway G in Pine River, and were followed by the suspected vehicle.
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County man, woman arrested after ambulance called to home for knife wound
MARION (WLUK) -- A man and woman are in the Waupaca County Jail after police were called for a knife wound early Tuesday morning. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a request for an ambulance just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The call was for a man with a knife wound at a Marion home.
thecitypages.com
Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents
Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
WSAW
Fact Check: Evers and Michels on crime, parole, and pardons
(WSAW) - As Election Day draws near, crime has been a frequent topic in attack ads and campaign speeches, but some of the comments need more context. Many viewers have asked to have a breakdown of what has been said in the race for Wisconsin governor. Marathon County homicides. During...
onfocus.news
Wood County Man Found Guilty in 1984 Murder Case
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On November 27, 1984, Eleanore Roberts, a 73-year-old woman, was found beaten and stabbed to death in her rural Town of Saratoga home. After decades with no arrests made, the cold case was reopened and in August 2020 Port Edwards man John Sarver was arrested and charged with the murder.
NCHC’s Adult Day Service to move to former Clubhouse site in Wausau
A month after shutting down the Community Corner Clubhouse, North Central Health Care will move its Adult Day Service program to the facility in Wausau. The ADS program will move to its new location at 811 N. Third Ave. on Nov. 15, Mort McBain, the interim executive director of NCHC, told the Marathon County Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday.
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Recalling Some Frozen Pizzas
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Central Wisconsin Pizza maker is recalling some frozen pizzas sold in Wausau and Merrill. Stoney Acres Pizza Farms says their Sauce Squash and Ramona the Pesto frozen pizzas sold at Downtown Grocery in Wausau and Sawmill Brewing and Golden Harvest in Merrill were produced without the benefit of inspection, according to a release from the department of ag, trade, and consumer protection.
Comments / 0