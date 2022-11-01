Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed. He was 28

Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22, 2019. | Invision, Associated Press

Rapper Takeoff, the third member of Migos along with Quavo and Offset, has died at the age of 28.

The star, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in Houston on Tuesday, according to The Guardian .

How did Takeoff die?

He was playing dice with Migos member Quavo at 2:30 a.m. local time when the incident occurred, per BBC . Takeoff was pronounced dead on the scene.

The authorities told reporters that there was a private party at the venue that ended closer to 1 a.m., but it took a while for everyone to clear out.

“That’s when the shooting occurred. … We are still in the process and early stages of this investigation, trying to gather all the information we can, and we are looking to the public’s help,” a Houston PD spokesperson said, per Rolling Stone .

Friends and fans pay their respects

Tributes began pouring in after the news broke. Boxer Chris Eubank Jr. took to Twitter to honor his late friend.

“I remember Takeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude,” he said. “Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry.”

Twitch streamer Adin Ross tweeted that he had just spoken to the late rapper: “I’m in shock right now, I can’t believe it. I pray to god it’s fake.”

“Forever a legend, I can’t believe this,” wrote Lil Pump on Instagram.

How Takeoff got his start

Takeoff’s legacy lives on through his influential rap-style that Migos was known for. According to BBC , the trio split earlier this year after leaving a trail of big hits like “Bad and Boujee,” “Versace” and “Walk It Talk It.”

The three rappers grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In fact, they’re all related — Quavo and Offset were Takeoff’s uncle and cousin.

Their first song, Juug Season , debuted in 2011.

“Growing up, I was trying to make it in music. I was grinding, which is just what I loved doing. I didn’t have nothing else to do,” Takeoff told The Fader .

“In my spare time, I’d record myself. Find a beat. ... Just making something and creating for me. ... I’d wait for Quavo to get back from football practice and I’d play my songs for him.”