Utah State athletics director John Hartwell resigns

Utah State athletics director John Hartwell has resigned after seven seasons at the school.

ESPN reporter Pete Thamel first tweeted out the move Tuesday morning, with Hartwell saying he is leaving Utah State "to move his family back to the South."

“We had a great run at Utah State,” Hartwell told Thamel. “It’s time to make sure my family comes first.”

Hartwell arrived in Logan in June 2015 after spending three years as the athletic director at Troy University.

"After 25 years in the business, my wife and I have agreed that our family, including Heather’s aging parents in Arkansas, need to be our number one priority. We need to be there for them and for our beautiful daughters. This is the time," said Hartwell in a statement. "So, we leave with wonderful memories and hearts of gratitude. Until we meet again, Thank You all. Thank you for this remarkable chapter of our lives. Thank you for all of the unforgettable experiences. And Go Aggies!"

During Hartwell's time in Logan, Utah State has won seven Mountain West regular season championships in various sports, along with four postseason titles. He also oversaw the $36 million expansion of Maverik Stadium.

According to the school, Utah State student-athletes had a 93 percent graduation success rate during Hartwell's tenure.

Hartwell grew up in Mobile, Alabama and played basketball collegiately at The Citadel in South Carolina.