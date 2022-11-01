Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Edward Jonas Gildersleeve III
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Edward Jonas Gildersleeve III, beloved husband, father, poppy, great poppy, and friend to many. He passed away on Oct. 5, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Ed was born on Feb. 26, 1935 to Edward J. Gildersleeve and Catherine...
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Maine?
There are several places in Maine to find excellent secondhand goods, but choosing the best one for your needs and budget is essential. Fortunately, most shops have websites where you can learn more about their products and prices. There are also plenty of consignment shops in the state, and you can find items that are unique or hard to find anywhere else.
Resident dies at York County Jail
ALFRED, Maine — A resident at the York County Jail died Tuesday night following what duputies say was a "medical emergency." York County Sheriff William King Jr. told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that Smith was found unresponsive in his cell but still had a pulse. Derek Michael Smith,...
lcnme.com
Gary Lynn Clifford
Gary Lynn Clifford, 71, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Nov. 10, 1950. Gary upon graduation entered the military and after being honorably discharged he returned home to work for S.F. Prentice and Sons, and eventually became the owner of the company. Later in life he worked as a local lobsterman.
mainebiz.biz
National clothing retailer lands in Old Port
A national clothes retailer headquartered in New York City will open its first Maine store at 75 Market St. in Portland’s Old Port this fall. Madewell signed a five-year lease for a 5,532-square-foot space at the corner of Market and Middle streets. The lease was brokered by Pete Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers for East Brown Cow and Randy Baker of Open Realty Advisors for Madewell.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
coast931.com
Portland restaurant damaged by fire
The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 times
Imagine living alone in a forest for almost 27 years and surviving in harsh winters. Only two individuals had heard him speak. One in 1990 and another in 2013. He made his home among the trees. 27 years spent alone. To survive, he broke into nearby homes before being caught on April 4, 2013. The North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, would ultimately spend seven months in prison for breaking into over 1000 homes.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON (Nov. 3, 2022) — Crash reconstruction done after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday evening has confirmed preliminary findings that the collision was due to a lack of lighting. A reconstructionist from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office determined that vehicle speed was not a factor in the...
Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square
What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
lcnme.com
Medomak football to play Winslow
Medomak Valley football defeated Belfast to advance to the Class C North Semi-finals against Winslow. The semi-final game will be played on Sat., Nov. 5 at McMann Field in Bath.
lcnme.com
Wiscasset Woman Wins October Photo Contest
Readers selected Kate Bryant’s photo of her horse, Wade, as the winner of the October #LCNme365 photo contest. Bryant, of Wiscasset, captured the photo of the 25-year-old Quarter Horse in front of a tree in full fall colors using her iPhone. “I always try to take a picture in...
WMTW
Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
WMTW
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
lcnme.com
Edgecomb Officials Granted Emergency Protection from Resident
Following a months-long dispute involving Freedom of Access Act requests and allegations of threats, Edgecomb town officials were granted an emergency protection from harassment order from an Edgecomb resident on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The protection order was issued against Timothy Harrington. Dawn Murray, chair of the Edgecomb Select Board, initially...
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Oct. 24-30: Patrick Kane, Topsham, insurance, Main Street, Oct. 26. Payton Dowdy, Crossville, Ala., speeding, Main Street, Oct. 29. Jessica Winslow, Boothbay Harbor, speeding, Main Street, Oct. 29. Jacques Vesery, Damariscotta, speeding, Biscay Road, Oct. 29. Christopher Rommel, Damariscotta, insurance and...
WMTW
Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
Several injured in Casco multivehicle crash
CASCO, Maine — Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Casco Monday afternoon. It happened shortly before 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Cumberland Country Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office responded to the scene, along with the Maine Department of Transportation, Life Flight of Maine, and fire departments from Raymond, Casco, and Naples.
lcnme.com
Bringing Food Home
How many apples can a group of volunteers pick, over the course of a few hours? When you have volunteers from Kieve Wavus Education, the answer is over 1,000 pounds. Couple that with a group that came together last Sunday, and you have another 750 pounds. That’s 1,750 pounds of apples that were picked, dear readers, and they’re all going out to the community to those in need.
