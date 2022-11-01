How many apples can a group of volunteers pick, over the course of a few hours? When you have volunteers from Kieve Wavus Education, the answer is over 1,000 pounds. Couple that with a group that came together last Sunday, and you have another 750 pounds. That’s 1,750 pounds of apples that were picked, dear readers, and they’re all going out to the community to those in need.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO