lcnme.com
TOWN OF NOBLEBORO ~ PUBLIC NOTICE
At this meeting the Planning Board will review a request to amend a lot line within the previously approved. Carl B. Erickson, Jr. Subdivision Plan at the corner of Lower Cross and Morgan Hill Roads. The public is welcome to attend regular monthly meetings of the Nobleboro Planning Board, in...
lcnme.com
Community Fridge Opens at Boothbay Town Office
Hoping to combat food insecurity on the Boothbay peninsula, the Community Resource Council opened a 24-hour community fridge behind the town office on Thursday, Oct. 27. The development of the community fridge was a two-year undertaking by the Community Resource Council, a nonprofit organization with a mission to assist people in need in the Boothbay area. In the winter of 2020, the Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club approached the Community Resource Council about conducting a survey regarding food accessibility.
lcnme.com
Town of Waldoboro
The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on November 10, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to review a pre-application for a single family home in the Resource Protection Zone at 370 Hendrickson Lane. The Planning Board will also review potential amendments to the Land Use Ordinance. The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.
lcnme.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the following proposed ordinances and ordinance changes:. Article XV – Medical Use Cannabis Licensing Ordinance. Article II – Building Laws, Section 2. Lot Size and Setback Requirements. Article IX – Regulations, Licenses and Permits, Section 7. Improvements...
lcnme.com
Edgecomb Officials Granted Emergency Protection from Resident
Following a months-long dispute involving Freedom of Access Act requests and allegations of threats, Edgecomb town officials were granted an emergency protection from harassment order from an Edgecomb resident on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The protection order was issued against Timothy Harrington. Dawn Murray, chair of the Edgecomb Select Board, initially...
mainebiz.biz
Lyman-Morse completes Camden marina redevelopment project
Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
mainebiz.biz
Port Property invests another $20M in West Bayside, buying parking garage
In addition to its $25 million off-market acquisition of a multi-building portfolio, Port Property has spent $20 million to buy the Public Market Garage, for a total recent investment of $45 million into Portland’s West Bayside neighborhood. The Public Market Garage was brokered by Joseph Porta and Mac Simpson...
newscentermaine.com
South Portland to adopt 'community school' model for middle school students
The South Portland School Department's new middle school is expected to be completed by fall 2023. It will use a "community school" framework.
lcnme.com
LCN Takes Top Honors for Cartoon, Photography, Talon Wins Student Engagement Award
The Lincoln County News took home 21 awards in the 2021-2022 Maine Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, including first place awards for cartoon, editorial, and photography. The staff of The Eagle’s Talon, Lincoln Academy’s student newspaper, and staff of LCN shared a first place award in the category of...
Maine science teacher chosen for Teachers in Space flight
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — The best teachers are willing to go above and beyond for their students. One Mainer might be taking that a bit far, and her students love her for it. Karin Paquin took flight Thursday and had her first simulated weightlessness experience at 27,000 feet. Paquin is a science teacher at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick.
thewindhameagle.com
Windham to convert to automated trash removal
After months of negotiation and discussion with Casella Waste Systems, also known as Pine Tree Waste, the basic framework for an agreement to convert Windham to automated trash removal has been reached. Although some contractual details have yet to be worked out, members of the Windham Town Council voted unanimously...
WPFO
Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
WMTW
Chipotle cited for unlawfully closing Maine restaurant
AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Chipotle alleging that the company unlawfully closed its store in Augusta. The complaint also alleges that Chipotle fired the employees of the store because those employees supported efforts to join a union and that the company actively tried to discourage employees from doing so.
mainebiz.biz
Maine accounting firm plants flag in Puerto Rico
Portland-based accounting firm BerryDunn recently opened an office in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and signaled that it is open to further expansion. The move comes three years after the firm began serving clients in Puerto Rico via a local team that has grown to 10 staff members. They are supported by 30 to 40 colleagues based in other offices.
lcnme.com
Bringing Food Home
How many apples can a group of volunteers pick, over the course of a few hours? When you have volunteers from Kieve Wavus Education, the answer is over 1,000 pounds. Couple that with a group that came together last Sunday, and you have another 750 pounds. That’s 1,750 pounds of apples that were picked, dear readers, and they’re all going out to the community to those in need.
thewindhameagle.com
Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown
A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
WPFO
Artist selected to replace mural on old Greyhound bus station
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An artist has been selected to create a mural in Portland, replacing the one currently at the old Greyhound bus station. The wall belongs to Maine Medical Center, and leaders there say Patrick Corrigan was selected to create the mural. MMC says Corrigan has done other work...
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Immigrants and asylum seekers transform Maine communities
The influx of asylum seekers and immigrants to Maine has transformed communities in the greater Portland area. It is a topic that WMTW viewers have selected as one of their most important of this election year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. South Portland High School has...
lcnme.com
Bremen Library Wreath Sale
The Bremen Library’s popular wreath sale fundraiser returns this year Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bremen Town House on Route 32 next to the Bremen Fire House. The sale will be held at this one location. Customers choosing to reserve wreaths may do...
mainebiz.biz
Rolling in the dough: Portland Pie acquires Falmouth Ricetta's
Work is underway to open a ninth Portland Pie location after the craft pizza maker acquired a Ricetta’s pizzeria in a deal that closed Oct. 14, Jeff Perkins, Portland Pie’s owner and CEO, told Mainebiz. Portland Pie is leasing the Falmouth eatery formerly occupied by Ricetta’s, at 240...
