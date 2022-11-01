ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shape Magazine

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Is it better to lift weights before or after a cardio workout?

This is one of the most common questions that my clients ask me when they start to level up their workout game. Usually people start off with just cardio or just strength training — or doing one one day and the other the next. But when you combine both types of exercise into the same workout, determining which to do first can be tricky!
studyfinds.org

Got 420 seconds? Even a brisk 7-minute walk every day can help prevent heart disease

LEICESTER, United Kingdom — A brisk daily seven-minute walk — instead of a leisurely 14-minute stroll — is enough to cut the risk of heart disease, according to a new study. Scientists in the United Kingdom say doing more exercise doesn’t do much to reduce your risk from cardiovascular conditions — unless you’re ramping it up to at least a moderate or vigorous level of intensity.
Shape Magazine

Christina Aguilera's New 'Beautiful' Music Video Tackles the Downside of Social Media

Christina Aguilera's 2002 hit song "Beautiful" remains an anthem of self love to many who grew up listening the powerful lyrics and Aguilera's unmistakable riffs. At the time of its release, Aguilera also dropped a music video featuring subjects that felt like outcasts for their differences, including a gay couple and a woman ripping up the pages of magazines. Now, 20 years later, Aguilera unveiled a new music video for the iconic song. This time, she uses it to shed light on the impact of social media on body image and mental health.
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy