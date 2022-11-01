ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northland FAN 106.5

Comments / 0

Related
Northland FAN 106.5

How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?

It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
Northland FAN 106.5

Daniel Radcliffe Responds to Rumor He’s Playing Wolverine

It’s been five years now since the last Hugh Jackman performance as Wolverine in Logan — and thus five years of speculation about who may replace him as the character. And that speculation has only gotten louder since Disney bought 20th Century Fox, bringing the X-Men characters back under their Marvel banner, and setting the stage for a full-fledged movie reboot of the property.
Northland FAN 106.5

Vision TV Series Reportedly In Development

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness built directly off the events of the WandaVision television series, to show what happened to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch after she lost her family. But as compelling as Wanda’s story was in Multiverse of Madness, a crucial aspect was missing. Vision, played by Paul Bettany, never showed up in the film even thought he wasn’t technically dead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Rian Johnson Receives ‘Visionary’ Director at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards

It’s rare for sequels to make a big splash on the awards circuit; only two have ever won best picture – “The Godfather II” and “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.” But director Rian Johnson’s star-studded feature “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is also proving to be an exception, with the 48-year-old filmmaker taking home the Visionary Award for his work on the upcoming whodunnit movie at this year’s 12th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. “I’m very lucky that I have the family around me that I’ve worked with for years and years,” Johnson said during...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Northland FAN 106.5

A ‘Good Burger Sequel Is ‘Gonna Happen’ Says Kenan Thompson

Good Burger may soon be the home of the Good Burger again really soon. It sounds like a pipe dream, or maybe an elaborate prank, but apparently a sequel to the 1997 cult kids comedy Good Burger, based on the series of sketches from television and starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, is really happening. Thompson himself says that the script for the movie is written and that the sequel is “gonna happen,” some 25 years after the original hit theaters.
Northland FAN 106.5

‘Terrifier 2’ Submitted For Oscar Consideration

Art The Clown has been stacking up bodies in his second (technically third) outing, and soon, he could be stacking awards as well. That's right, Terrifier 2 of all films has been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration. Of course, horror films aren't particularly favored by the Hollywood establishment, and especially not this kind of horror. A few horror films have won before. There are even some who managed to pick up Best Picture. That being said, it's not very likely Terrifier 2 will be among those.
Northland FAN 106.5

‘Peter Pan’ Is Getting His First Horror Movie

If you want to see just how valuable a great high concept is, take a look at the low-budget horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It was made on a shoestring, but it’s garnered enormous attention online thanks to its eye-catching premise: A dark retelling of the classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories (which, fortunate for the movie, are now in the public domain) as a scary movie, with a grown Christopher Robin returning to the Hundred Acre Wood to find a Pooh who has taken being abandoned by his childhood friend very badly.
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy