Read full article on original website
Related
How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?
It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to Rumor He’s Playing Wolverine
It’s been five years now since the last Hugh Jackman performance as Wolverine in Logan — and thus five years of speculation about who may replace him as the character. And that speculation has only gotten louder since Disney bought 20th Century Fox, bringing the X-Men characters back under their Marvel banner, and setting the stage for a full-fledged movie reboot of the property.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is Back
Ever wonder what happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story when he grew up? HBO Max is praying that you have and you do and you very much want to know — because they’ve made a whole movie about it and it’s coming to streaming on their service this holiday season.
Vision TV Series Reportedly In Development
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness built directly off the events of the WandaVision television series, to show what happened to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch after she lost her family. But as compelling as Wanda’s story was in Multiverse of Madness, a crucial aspect was missing. Vision, played by Paul Bettany, never showed up in the film even thought he wasn’t technically dead.
Rian Johnson Receives ‘Visionary’ Director at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards
It’s rare for sequels to make a big splash on the awards circuit; only two have ever won best picture – “The Godfather II” and “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.” But director Rian Johnson’s star-studded feature “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is also proving to be an exception, with the 48-year-old filmmaker taking home the Visionary Award for his work on the upcoming whodunnit movie at this year’s 12th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. “I’m very lucky that I have the family around me that I’ve worked with for years and years,” Johnson said during...
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
Reality Star Rocks Eveleth Hockey Jersey On Television
Another day, another shoutout to small town Minnesota on television! In case you didn't know, there is an Eveleth native on our silver screens right now on a television show called Winter House. The show is a spinoff of another show called Summer House. The show airs on Bravo and...
A ‘Good Burger Sequel Is ‘Gonna Happen’ Says Kenan Thompson
Good Burger may soon be the home of the Good Burger again really soon. It sounds like a pipe dream, or maybe an elaborate prank, but apparently a sequel to the 1997 cult kids comedy Good Burger, based on the series of sketches from television and starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, is really happening. Thompson himself says that the script for the movie is written and that the sequel is “gonna happen,” some 25 years after the original hit theaters.
Evan Peters Cast In Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ After Expressing His Desire To Play Someone ‘Normal’
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has dominated Netflix since its arrival earlier this year. However, star Evan Peters originally wanted to play a "normal" role before signing up for the series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy and Peters sat down to detail the...
Spirit Isn’t Happy with Halloween Costume Memes, Creates ‘Review Team’
If you haven't picked out your Halloween costume yet, perhaps you could be a "Vinyl Snob," "Middle-Aged Musician" or "That Guy From Papa Roach." They're just some of the hilarious ideas from the Spirit Halloween meme dump that has taken over social media the past few weeks, poking fun at the seasonal store's very specific prepackaged costumes.
‘Terrifier 2’ Submitted For Oscar Consideration
Art The Clown has been stacking up bodies in his second (technically third) outing, and soon, he could be stacking awards as well. That's right, Terrifier 2 of all films has been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration. Of course, horror films aren't particularly favored by the Hollywood establishment, and especially not this kind of horror. A few horror films have won before. There are even some who managed to pick up Best Picture. That being said, it's not very likely Terrifier 2 will be among those.
‘Peter Pan’ Is Getting His First Horror Movie
If you want to see just how valuable a great high concept is, take a look at the low-budget horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It was made on a shoestring, but it’s garnered enormous attention online thanks to its eye-catching premise: A dark retelling of the classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories (which, fortunate for the movie, are now in the public domain) as a scary movie, with a grown Christopher Robin returning to the Hundred Acre Wood to find a Pooh who has taken being abandoned by his childhood friend very badly.
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0