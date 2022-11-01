Read full article on original website
Amarillo police warn about dangers of stopping on roadways
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Thanksgiving approaches, many families are planning their trips around the state and the Amarillo Police Department recently warned drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway for any reason. APD said that there is an increase in people asking for donations at intersections, along with an increase in pedestrians […]
No Polk Street? Here’s Where Amarillo Drag Racers Moved To.
One of the Amarillo traditions back in the day was dragging. Drag racing and cruising was a popular way of life and there were a whole ton of clubs that were dedicated just to those things. Polk St. was THE spot to go for the longest time, but around 30...
hppr.org
Running on Empty: Free Screening of "Kid Candidate" on Saturday Night at Caliche Co. (Amarillo)
In 2018, Hayden Pedigo, a 24-year old Amarillo native and musician, ran for city council after releasing a parody campaign video on a lark. He took no contributions for his campaign, even though city elections are big money in the Yellow City. Jasime Stodel, a documentary filmmaker, came to town and recorded the experience. Today on High Plains Morning, we talked to the director and the subject of the film, as well as Lance Garza, who's hosting the event at his mixed-use venue, this Saturday night at 8p CT at Caliche Co. (2311 SW 7th, Amarillo). Check out the interviews, as well as an in-studio performance by Hayden.
KFDA
Amarillo police: Donating money to people on roadways could cause wrecks
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is warning drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway to donate money to people on the street. APD said there’s an increase of people at intersections asking for donations, but there’s also an increase in people being hit by vehicles.
4 dead after Friday morning wreck in Armstrong County
CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four people were killed in a wreck Friday morning in Armstrong County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS reports that at around 4:15 a.m., on Nov. 4, an SUV was going east in the westbound lanes of US 287 east of Claude when it collided with a […]
Have You Seen These Beautiful Amarillo Resorts? Neither Have We.
The Internet is a treasure trove of knowledge. The whole of everything we know as humans exists online. If there's something you're looking for, you'll find it. Sometimes, though, the information you find is a little...misleading. We've seen the beaches of Amarillo, the snow covered mountains of Amarillo, and now...
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
Amarillo man dies in Crosby County crash, DPS says
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — An Amarillo man died in a crash northeast of Crosbyton early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at 2:27 a.m. on FM 193, DPS said. Scott Edward Moore, 46, was westbound in a flatbed truck when he approached a curve. He drove straight through […]
Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery
Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
3 dead after wreck south of Dalhart Friday
DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Transportation, three people were killed in a six-vehicle wreck south of Dalhart on Highway 54, Friday. Texas DPS reports that six vehicles, four of which were 18-wheelers, were involved in a wreck in a construction zone on HWY 54 around 12 p.m. Friday. The […]
Hereford student named WTAMU Intern of the Year
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that an animal science major from Hereford will be honored as its Intern of the Year on Thursday, after pioneering an innovation that could have a multimillion-dollar impact on the beef processing industry. According to the university, junior animal science major Renee Padilla will be recognized […]
The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users
So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
Lubbock Now Teams With Amarillo, Others, Taking Fight To Netflix
Often, when you see headlines about Lubbock and Amarillo, it's over some fabricated rivalry over which town is the best. Lubbock has Buddy Holly. Amarillo has giant steaks and a farm growing classic cars covered in graffiti. Recently, however, news came out that Yellow City and Hub City would be...
KFDA
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment, yesterday. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Quackenbush was accused of shooting a homeless man who was sleeping on the sidewalk in 2017 near Music Row. Case details state Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and...
kgncnewsnow.com
Early Morning Car Fire In Amarillo
An early morning car fire on Adair Drive and Western Streets in Amarillo. The Potter County Sheriffs Office reports they received tha call at 6:00 a.m.and when they got there the blaze was threatening two other cars and the home. Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but...
What it takes to be an Amarillo 911 Telecommunicator
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On each emergency response call, every second counts. “Communications is the lifeblood, and the lifeblood of everything that we do,” said Capt. Jeremy Hill, Captain/911 manager, Amarillo Fire Department. Last time, we introduced you to the men and women at the AECC, the voices of Amarillo 911. “The dispatchers and call […]
Student Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Avondale shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an Oct. 29 shooting at Avondale Elementary. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to the park near Avondale Elementary on a call of a shooting, […]
Medi Park a Great Place for a Nice Walk Along with a Story in Amarillo
The summer months are over. The hot weather is behind us. It is a great time to spend some much-needed time outside. I did that the other day and decided to take a walk around Medi Park. While I was taking a nice little stroll I noticed something that I...
KCEN TV NBC 6
This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms
AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
