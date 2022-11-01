ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

hppr.org

Running on Empty: Free Screening of "Kid Candidate" on Saturday Night at Caliche Co. (Amarillo)

In 2018, Hayden Pedigo, a 24-year old Amarillo native and musician, ran for city council after releasing a parody campaign video on a lark. He took no contributions for his campaign, even though city elections are big money in the Yellow City. Jasime Stodel, a documentary filmmaker, came to town and recorded the experience. Today on High Plains Morning, we talked to the director and the subject of the film, as well as Lance Garza, who's hosting the event at his mixed-use venue, this Saturday night at 8p CT at Caliche Co. (2311 SW 7th, Amarillo). Check out the interviews, as well as an in-studio performance by Hayden.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Have You Seen These Beautiful Amarillo Resorts? Neither Have We.

The Internet is a treasure trove of knowledge. The whole of everything we know as humans exists online. If there's something you're looking for, you'll find it. Sometimes, though, the information you find is a little...misleading. We've seen the beaches of Amarillo, the snow covered mountains of Amarillo, and now...
AMARILLO, TX
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
KFDA

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
CLOVIS, NM
NewsTalk 940 AM

Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery

Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

3 dead after wreck south of Dalhart Friday

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Transportation, three people were killed in a six-vehicle wreck south of Dalhart on Highway 54, Friday. Texas DPS reports that six vehicles, four of which were 18-wheelers, were involved in a wreck in a construction zone on HWY 54 around 12 p.m. Friday. The […]
DALHART, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford student named WTAMU Intern of the Year

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that an animal science major from Hereford will be honored as its Intern of the Year on Thursday, after pioneering an innovation that could have a multimillion-dollar impact on the beef processing industry. According to the university, junior animal science major Renee Padilla will be recognized […]
CANYON, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Beef Between The Arena of Life Church and Amarillo Reddit Users

So looking around Amarillo's subreddit page can give you some insight into what is going on around our city. Having 10.5k followers means that if every follower were to be a Amarillo citizen, about 5 percent of Amarillo's population would belong to the subreddit. It acts as almost a "pseudo-news source" allowing anyone to talk about their experiences, thoughts or opinions on Amarillo, its citizens, its institutions, or just things going on around town. Overall, its a pretty great place online to connect with your fellow Amarillo residents. But it can also be the place for people to vent their frustrations about Amarillo things too.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Early Morning Car Fire In Amarillo

An early morning car fire on Adair Drive and Western Streets in Amarillo. The Potter County Sheriffs Office reports they received tha call at 6:00 a.m.and when they got there the blaze was threatening two other cars and the home. Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

What it takes to be an Amarillo 911 Telecommunicator

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On each emergency response call, every second counts. “Communications is the lifeblood, and the lifeblood of everything that we do,” said Capt. Jeremy Hill, Captain/911 manager, Amarillo Fire Department. Last time, we introduced you to the men and women at the AECC, the voices of Amarillo 911. “The dispatchers and call […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Avondale shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an Oct. 29 shooting at Avondale Elementary. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to the park near Avondale Elementary on a call of a shooting, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms

AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
