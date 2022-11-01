Read full article on original website
GBS Begins Selection Process for Maestro Successor
Bridgeport, CT - After a spectacular season premiere concert on September 10, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony (GBS) begins the process of auditioning a successor to replace beloved Music Director Eric Jacobsen, who will be stepping down from his role with GBS at the end of this, his ninth season, on April 8, 2023.
Submissions are now open for Ridgefield Independent Film Festival 2023 Submit your film on FilmFreeway
Submissions are now open on FilmFreeway for Ridgefield Independent Film Festival’s #RIFF2023. Ridgefield’s annual indie film festival will take place May 18-21, 2023 at locations all over Ridgefield, CT presenting films from around the world and around the corner. New this year is the MADE IN CT category...
Art/Place Gallery to Host All-Member Holiday-Themed Show, Nov. 8 - Jan. 7
Fairfield, CT - Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for “Art for the Holidays”, the show of wall creations by all members on Sunday, December 4 at 2 to 5 pm. The artists will be on hand to discuss their work. The show can be seen from November 8 to January 7 from 12-5 every day at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203- 374-9720 or 646- 258-6912.
Westport Book Shop Welcomes Artist Julie Leff
Westport, CT — The Westport Book Shop is pleased to welcome artist Julie Leff as guest exhibitor for the month of November at the Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place. Julie is exhibiting four vibrant, photorealistic oil paintings with a floral motif. "I paint for myself — for my love of color and form — but in a way that invites others to discover the beauty I see in the world,” said Julie.
New Milford Scarecrow Contest Winners Announced
The votes are in! New Milford Parks & Recreation announced the winners for this year's scarecrow contest!. * Most Original winner is Jennifer Tomascak with a stranger things themed scarecrow. * New Milford Proud winner is Becky Passero with a Sarah Noble-themed scarecrow. * People's Choice winner is Girl Scout...
Maritime Aquarium's "Seas the Night" Gala Raises $400K
NORWALK, CT – The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s annual gala, Seas the Night, was held on Thursday, October 27, raising over $400,000 in support of critical funds the Aquarium’s living exhibits, award-winning STEM-based education programs, and groundbreaking conservation initiatives protecting Long Island Sound. Seas the Night is...
Jesse Lee Day School heads to Ballard Greenhouse for festive fall planting thanks to Ridgefield Garden Club
Ridgefield Garden Club recently hosted pre-K students from Jesse Lee Day School at Ballard Greenhouse to plant floral arrangements in small pumpkins to bring home for their families. Ridgefield Garden Club has been working with young children since the 1920’s when the club ran the first-ever preschool in a public...
The greatest show takes a GREAT partnership: SPHERE and RCD create magic together
SPHERE members in step with RCD dancers for Sunday's performance of The Greatest Showman. SPHERE members and community partners at Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance have spent the past several months preparing to bring the greatest show to Ridgefield. This Sunday, November 6 at 4:00 pm, you are invited to The...
Luke Boylan launches GivingArt and supports Rides for Ridgefield
Purchase a beautiful Ridgefield poster and help support Rides for Ridgefield!. Luke Boylan, founder of GivingArt has an online platform offering Ridgefield-themed posters designed by local artist Paul Siegel. With every purchase, Luke will donate 30% of the proceeds to Rides for Ridgefield!. Check out the GivingArt collection here. Learn...
American restaurant and lounge at 29 Markle Court hosts Grand Opening on November 4
Chef Damon Daye and owner/partners Wesley Arbuthnot and Ishalee Green, co-owners of 29 Markle Ct., will be joined by the Downtown Bridgeport community for the opening ceremony of their new American restaurant and lounge located at 29 Markle Court. Focused on local ingredients and smoked cooking methods, 29 Markle Ct....
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Macmillan Films
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Macmillan Films!
New York Tech Recognizes Ridgefield Student's Leadership
New York Tech recognizes the leadership of Ridgefield resident Austin Stietzel. New York Institute of Technology is proud to recognize the students who serve as executive board members for the university's many clubs and student organizations, including Austin Stietzel from Ridgefield. Stietzel serves as President for Institute of Electrical and...
2022 New Canaan Culture Guide has Arrived!
New Canaan’s Tourism and Economic Development and Advisory Committee is pleased to present the 2022 New Canaan Culture Guide – click here. Whether you are a new-comer to New Canaan, or a visitor, or a long-time resident looking for new activities in your community – this guide to Culture In New Canaan opens the door to the wide variety of not-for-profit venues and organizations that make our town so special.
Wilton Farmers' Market thanks community for 22 weeks of farm-fresh greatness on the Town Green
On Wednesday, Oct. 26th we wrapped up the first season of the Wilton Farmers' Market at our new location on the Town Green. Our 22-week season was full of memories, first-time shoppers, new vendors, and plenty of laughs during the long afternoons at our outdoor market. I met so many new people, learned so much about the fresh produce that our farmers offer weekly at their stand, enjoyed the selection of deliciously prepared foods, and witnessed the passion and care that's required to create the variety of products that local artisans offer.
Ridgefield Robotics Club Gears Up for Saturday’s Regional VEX Competition at Ridgefield High School
Robots? Check. Competition? Check. Concessions? Check. The Ridgefield High School Robotics Club will host its second annual VEX Robotics Competition this Saturday. The competition showcases over 50 robotics teams from three states. It is free to watch and will be open to spectators of all ages, so whether you’ve been...
Federal, State, Local and Community Leaders Celebrate the Norwalk's Business Development Center
Today, November 3, 2022, federal, state, local and community leaders joined Mayor Rilling to celebrate the grand opening of the City of Norwalk's Business Development Center on 3 Belden Avenue. This week also marks the third anniversary of the launch of the City's Small Business and Main Street (SBMS) program....
Bernard’s in Ridgefield Has Sold: New Year’s Eve Celebration Passes Torch
After 22 years of wowing Tri-State area restaurant goers, Bernard and Sarah Bouissou are closing the doors of the beloved Bernard’s to undertake their next culinary endeavor. Since opening in March of 2000, the elegant French restaurant and wine bar quickly won the heart of Ridgefield, CT, stood the...
Brookfield Gingerbread House Contest
The Brookfield Arts Commission is once again hosting a Gingerbread House Contest. Here’s your chance to create an edible masterpiece for all of Brookfield to see!. Gingerbread Houses should be dropped off at Town Hall on Monday, December 5, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. For required registration form...
Norwalk names City's first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Offier
Norwalk Mayor Rilling announced that LaToya Fernandez joined Norwalk as the City's first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer. "As a City, we are always striving to improve and fulfill our vision of becoming a more inclusive and equitable community," said Mayor Rilling. "Today, I am proud to have taken another step forward in this work by welcoming LaToya Fernandez, the City's first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
Golden Road! Lewisboro Garden Club to plant 3000 daffodils on Saturday!
On Saturday, November 5, from 8 am until 1 pm, the Lewisboro Garden Club will be planting 3000 daffodils as part of their Golden Roads program. They will be planting on either side of the exit road between the townhouse and the Library so the exit road will be closed off.
