Ridgefield, CT

GBS Begins Selection Process for Maestro Successor

Bridgeport, CT - After a spectacular season premiere concert on September 10, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony (GBS) begins the process of auditioning a successor to replace beloved Music Director Eric Jacobsen, who will be stepping down from his role with GBS at the end of this, his ninth season, on April 8, 2023.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Art/Place Gallery to Host All-Member Holiday-Themed Show, Nov. 8 - Jan. 7

Fairfield, CT - Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for “Art for the Holidays”, the show of wall creations by all members on Sunday, December 4 at 2 to 5 pm. The artists will be on hand to discuss their work. The show can be seen from November 8 to January 7 from 12-5 every day at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203- 374-9720 or 646- 258-6912.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Westport Book Shop Welcomes Artist Julie Leff

Westport, CT — The Westport Book Shop is pleased to welcome artist Julie Leff as guest exhibitor for the month of November at the Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place. Julie is exhibiting four vibrant, photorealistic oil paintings with a floral motif. "I paint for myself — for my love of color and form — but in a way that invites others to discover the beauty I see in the world,” said Julie.
WESTPORT, CT
New Milford Scarecrow Contest Winners Announced

The votes are in! New Milford Parks & Recreation announced the winners for this year's scarecrow contest!. * Most Original winner is Jennifer Tomascak with a stranger things themed scarecrow. * New Milford Proud winner is Becky Passero with a Sarah Noble-themed scarecrow. * People's Choice winner is Girl Scout...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Maritime Aquarium's "Seas the Night" Gala Raises $400K

NORWALK, CT – The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s annual gala, Seas the Night, was held on Thursday, October 27, raising over $400,000 in support of critical funds the Aquarium’s living exhibits, award-winning STEM-based education programs, and groundbreaking conservation initiatives protecting Long Island Sound. Seas the Night is...
NORWALK, CT
Luke Boylan launches GivingArt and supports Rides for Ridgefield

Purchase a beautiful Ridgefield poster and help support Rides for Ridgefield!. Luke Boylan, founder of GivingArt has an online platform offering Ridgefield-themed posters designed by local artist Paul Siegel. With every purchase, Luke will donate 30% of the proceeds to Rides for Ridgefield!. Check out the GivingArt collection here. Learn...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Macmillan Films

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Macmillan Films!
GREENWICH, CT
New York Tech Recognizes Ridgefield Student's Leadership

New York Tech recognizes the leadership of Ridgefield resident Austin Stietzel. New York Institute of Technology is proud to recognize the students who serve as executive board members for the university's many clubs and student organizations, including Austin Stietzel from Ridgefield. Stietzel serves as President for Institute of Electrical and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
2022 New Canaan Culture Guide has Arrived!

New Canaan’s Tourism and Economic Development and Advisory Committee is pleased to present the 2022 New Canaan Culture Guide – click here. Whether you are a new-comer to New Canaan, or a visitor, or a long-time resident looking for new activities in your community – this guide to Culture In New Canaan opens the door to the wide variety of not-for-profit venues and organizations that make our town so special.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Wilton Farmers' Market thanks community for 22 weeks of farm-fresh greatness on the Town Green

On Wednesday, Oct. 26th we wrapped up the first season of the Wilton Farmers' Market at our new location on the Town Green. Our 22-week season was full of memories, first-time shoppers, new vendors, and plenty of laughs during the long afternoons at our outdoor market. I met so many new people, learned so much about the fresh produce that our farmers offer weekly at their stand, enjoyed the selection of deliciously prepared foods, and witnessed the passion and care that's required to create the variety of products that local artisans offer.
WILTON, CT
Brookfield Gingerbread House Contest

The Brookfield Arts Commission is once again hosting a Gingerbread House Contest. Here’s your chance to create an edible masterpiece for all of Brookfield to see!. Gingerbread Houses should be dropped off at Town Hall on Monday, December 5, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. For required registration form...
BROOKFIELD, CT
Norwalk names City's first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Offier

Norwalk Mayor Rilling announced that LaToya Fernandez joined Norwalk as the City's first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer. "As a City, we are always striving to improve and fulfill our vision of becoming a more inclusive and equitable community," said Mayor Rilling. "Today, I am proud to have taken another step forward in this work by welcoming LaToya Fernandez, the City's first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
NORWALK, CT

