Michelle Williams Seems To Have Welcomed Her Third Child
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images. It appears that the very private Michelle Williams has recently welcomed her third child, as she was seen strolling the streets of New York City with her husband, Thomas Kail, on Saturday. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Williams and Kail are seen walking side by side with their two-year-old son, Hart, while Michelle has a newborn in a baby carrier strapped to her chest.
Ice-T And Coco Austin Explained Why They Are A “One And Done” Family
It’s becoming more and more common for parents to stop having kids after their first. According to Pew research, the rate of only-child families doubled from 11% to 22% between 1976 and 2014. Today, the percentage of families with only one child — the fastest-growing segment of the childbearing population — is estimated to be as much as roughly one-third.
‘Hocus Pocus’ Actor Omri Katz Admits He Was Smoking Weed While Filming
Hocus Pocus season continues as we near Halloween and enjoy the newest sequel to the film, released earlier this month on Disney+. The original cast was recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly for Spooky Season and one surprising fact surfaced from the 1993 film was that the then 16-year-old Omri Katz, who played Max Dennison, was getting high before filming scenes on set.
Disney’s Just Introduced Its First Plus-Size Heroine
There always seems to be amazing new content dropping on Disney+, and one of the streaming service’s latest additions ,titled Reflect, is garnering mixed reviews for its portrayal of its plus-size female protagonist. Reflect — part of the Short Circuit Experimental Films series —is a short film about “a...
Mariah Carey Officially Announced The Start Of The Holiday Season At Midnight
Say what you will about the folks who start blasting Christmas music as soon as the its November 1, Mariah Carey doesn’t care. The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer took to Twitter at 12:01 a.m. EST — literally one minute into November — and posted a hilarious video of her quick transition from spooky season to the most wonderful time of the year.
Hilary Duff's Daughter Banks Celebrated Her 4th Birthday At A Harry Styles Concert
You know you had a good birthday when you’re singing along to Harry Styles songs at the megastar’s concert. And if you’re only turning 4 years old then, wow, what a core memory!. Hilary Duff’s daughter Banks Bair got the experience of a lifetime when her parents...
Hilary Swank Opens Up About Why She Waited Until 48 To Have Kids
When Hilary Swank announced to the world that she was pregnant with twins at 48 years old, some wondered what had made the actor wait so long to start a family. While speaking to Extra, Swank confessed her life just wasn’t in the right place before this moment. The right moment, the right partner — it all needed to be there in order for Swank to move forward.
Drew Barrymore Thought E.T. Was Real
Drew Barrymore might have grown up fast in Hollywood, but at the end of the day, she was still a kid who didn’t quite understand how animatronics and puppetry worked in the film business. The talk show host revealed that while she was filming E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial at the age of 7, she totally thought E.T. was real.
Jennifer Garner Gets In The Halloween Spirit With Working Mom Costume
Jennifer Garner loves Halloween, and the mom of three made sure to show off her festive side with a hilarious take on one of Spirit Halloween’s bagged Halloween costumes: the working mom. Garner posted her last-minute Halloween getup on Instagram, and even took the time to edit herself on the cover of a spoof Spirit Halloween costume kit she dubbed “Late for the Bus Mom”
Donald Faison And His Daughter Dress Up As Dionne And Murray From 'Clueless' And OMG
Everyone else can go home because Donald Faison and his daughter Wilder just won Halloween. The actor, 48, and his 7-year-old daughter dressed up as Murray and Dionne from his hit 1995 film Clueless, with Faison wearing a backwards Kangol hat and what looks to be his iconic character’s gold chain necklace. Wilder sported Dionne’s quintessential black-and-white checked ensemble and bowl hat, and looked absolutely phat.
Jennifer Garner Says She Basically Threw Herself A Wedding For Her 50th Birthday
Back in April, Jennifer Garner threw herself a 50th birthday bash for the ages. The party, which focused more on philanthropy than Garner herself, celebrated half a decade of the actress being alive alongside some of her closest friends and family. The mom of three opened up to Town &...
Daniel Radcliffe Says J.K. Rowling Does Not Speak For 'Everyone’ In Harry Potter
It’s no secret that Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has pushed wildly problematic and transphobic rhetoric. Fortunately, not everyone involved in the Harry Potter franchise shares her hateful sentiments. The franchise’s titular star, Daniel Radcliffe, talked about why he was compelled to write an open letter in 2020 condemning the author’s transphobia.
Lena Dunham Lives In Her Parents' Backyard Now
Lena Dunham “always wanted” to live in close proximity to her parents, and now her dream has become a reality. The Girls star and creator recently shared photos of her forever home with Architectural Digest — and it just so happens to be nestled in her family’s New England backyard.
