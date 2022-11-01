Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
There's a Major Shift Underway in Manufacturing for U.S. Companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
NBC San Diego
China's Covid Controls Are Pushing Companies to Diversify Away From a ‘Start-Stop Economy'
"What we are hearing from companies [is] they are moving ahead with their supply chain diversification plans because this start-stop economy is here to stay," said Nick Marro, global trade leader at The Economist Intelligence Unit. While other countries have relaxed most restrictions and chosen to "live with Covid," Beijing...
US ups N.Korea pressure but fears no end to headache
As North Korea fires a blitz of missiles, the United States is sticking to a mixture of pressure and offers of dialogue but US policymakers are resigned that little they do is likely to change Pyongyang's course. The United States has responded to North Korea by extending exercises with South Korea, including deploying a strategic bomber, and Biden will likely offer robust support for South Korean and Japanese leaders during summits this month in Southeast Asia.
NBC San Diego
The Tech Layoff Headlines Are Leaving Out a Lot About Recession Risk and the Economy
The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
NBC San Diego
Ukraine Agriculture Exports Top 10 Million Metric Tons Since Ports Reopened Under U.N.-Backed Black Sea Grain Initiative
Before Moscow's full-scale invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor, Ukraine and Russia accounted for almost a quarter of global grain exports until those shipments came to a severe halt for nearly six months. The Black Sea Grain Initiative eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports.
NBC San Diego
Twitter Reportedly Ready to Cut About 3,700 Employees
Twitter insiders are expecting a 50% overall reduction in force, representing about 3,700 employees, after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk bought the company last week. Musk is expected to require employees once authorized to work remotely to now work out of Twitter offices in and beyond San Francisco, according to Bloomberg.
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Says Twitter Has Had ‘Massive' Revenue Drop as Advertisers Pause Spending
Twitter has suffered a "massive drop in revenue" because of advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday without providing numbers. Major companies including General Mills, Audi and General Motors said they would temporarily pause their ad spending on Twitter to see...
NBC San Diego
American Billionaires Spent a Record $880 Million on the U.S. Midterm Elections
The top donor so far is George Soros, who has contributed over $128 million to the midterms. The second largest billionaire donor was Richard Uihlein, the Wisconsin shipping-supply magnate, and his wife Elizabeth, who have contributed $67 million to Republican candidates. Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin, who is becoming increasingly active...
We need serious public policy, not more printed money – the economy is in tatters
With the Federal Reserve leading the world’s central banks in a tightening cycle of interest rate rises, the likes of which we haven’t seen since 2006, commentators across the political spectrum are noting the fondness of the Fed chair, Jerome “Jay” Powell, for his legendary predecessor, Paul Volcker. On the left, the comparison is fearful; on the center and on the right, it’s one of admiration. But circumstances don’t really support the comparison.
Who’s who at Cop27: the leaders who hold the world’s future in their hands
Delegates arrive for Cop27 on 6 November in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and the conference is scheduled to end on 18 November, though it is likely to run later. World leaders will attend on 7 and 8 November, and after they depart the crunch negotiations will be done by their representatives, environment ministers or other high-ranking officials.
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Will Begin Laying Off Twitter Staff Friday, Days After His $44 Billion Takeover
Twitter will be laying off staff Friday, the social media giant said in an email obtained by NBC News. In the email, sent Thursday evening, Twitter said it would be notifying staff by email starting Friday morning about their employment. “We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals...
NBC San Diego
Employees Sue Elon Musk's Twitter After Staff Informed of Mass Layoffs
A lawsuit was filed against Twitter on Thursday over Elon Musk's plan to eliminate hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs at the social media platform, which employees say violates federal and state law requiring 60 days notice of mass layoffs. The suit filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco...
US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber
A US B-1B long-range heavy bomber will participate in ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Saturday, a defence ministry official in Seoul told AFP, ramping up a show of force after North Korea's blitz of missile launches. A South Korean defence ministry official told AFP that a US Air Force B-1B Lancer would participate in the last day of the exercises -- dubbed Vigilant Storm -- which were originally set for Monday to Friday this week.
NBC San Diego
Supreme Court Again Declines to Block Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan
Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an emergency application brought by the Pacific Legal Foundation to block federal student loan forgiveness. Barrett is responsible for such applications issued from cases in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. For now, student loan forgiveness remains on hold from a separate challenge brought...
NBC San Diego
Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms
The man suspected of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
NBC San Diego
$2 Million Ranges, Deleted Job Posts: NYC's Salary Transparency Law Is Off to a Rocky Start
Starting Tuesday, businesses hiring workers in NYC are required to list the minimum and maximum salary range for a job on any printed or online posting. Advocates say it's long overdue that companies become more transparent with their pay practices. Workers hope it will give them more leverage to discuss and negotiate their pay. And the law's main aim is to help close the wage gap.
Climate ‘loss and damage’: why it’s such a big deal at Cop27
Supercharged extreme weather events are striking every corner of the globe, and every year seems scarier than the last. The climate is breaking down much faster than even the worst case scenario predictions – way too fast and erratically for even the richest countries to adequately adapt and prepare.
NBC San Diego
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works
From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
NBC San Diego
An Extraordinary Comeback for Brazil's Lula Sees a New ‘Pink Tide' Take Shape in Latin America
A remarkable return to the presidency for Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva heralds a new "pink tide" in Latin America. It is thought the region's latest leftist resurgence is markedly different from the one that swept into power in the 1990s, however. "Grand designs like the ones we...
From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war
TBILISI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - As war chokes Europe, a small nation wedged beneath Russia is enjoying an unexpected economic boom. Georgia is on course to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies this year following a dramatic influx of more than 100,000 Russians since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's mobilisation drive to drum up war recruits.
Comments / 0