Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Interested in Buying NFL’s Washington Commanders – Report

Jay-Z and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos reportedly want in on the sale of the NFL's Washington Commanders. On Thursday (Nov. 3), TMZ published a report stating the recently announced move by owner Dan Snyder to consider taking offers for the storied NFL franchise has moved billionaires Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos to mull over putting their bid in. While Snyder has not made a final decision on selling the team, the celebrity news site's sources claim Hov and Jeff have a partnership on the table.
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

