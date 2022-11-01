Jay-Z and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos reportedly want in on the sale of the NFL's Washington Commanders. On Thursday (Nov. 3), TMZ published a report stating the recently announced move by owner Dan Snyder to consider taking offers for the storied NFL franchise has moved billionaires Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos to mull over putting their bid in. While Snyder has not made a final decision on selling the team, the celebrity news site's sources claim Hov and Jeff have a partnership on the table.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO