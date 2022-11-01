Read full article on original website
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
The Acacia Strain + Fit for an Autopsy Book 2023 Tour With Full of Hell + Primitive Man
2023 is getting off to a rocking start, and one of the heaviest tours of the new year will kick off in March with The Acacia Strain and Fit for an Autopsy head up a bill that will include sets from Full of Hell and special guests Primitive Man. The...
John Mellencamp Releases Previously Unheard Song “Smart Guys” Ahead of ‘Scarecrow’ Reissue
Legendary heartland songwriter and performer John Mellencamp has released the previously unheard song “Smart Guys,” ahead of the forthcoming reissue of his classic 1985 album, Scarecrow, which itself is set to drop on November 4. The reissue product suite includes a Super Deluxe edition (2 CDs, 180-gram LP,...
Billy Strings Announces 2023 Winter Tour Dates
Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer—and one of the best guitar players in music—has announced, well, a string of upcoming 2023 winter tour dates. The new dates include three nights in Nashville on February 24, 25, and 26. The news comes on the heels of Strings’ new forthcoming album...
ETOnline.com
Zac Brown Band Cancels Concert After Crew Members Are Denied Entry at Canada Border
The Zac Brown Band clearly subscribes to the motto "leave no man behind," which explains why the band canceled a concert in Vancouver after some of its crew members were denied entry at the Canada border. The band released a statement explaining why it was forced to cancel its concert...
Classic punk drummer D.H. Peligro dies at LA home
A coroner’s examination is expected to be performed in the next day or two to determine the cause of death for ex-Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro, who possibly died from head trauma in an accidental fall at his Los Angeles home, authorities said Sunday.
Valerie June Shares New Tour Dates, Announces New Children’s Book
Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Valerie June has announced a new set of 2022 tour dates, along with the release of a new children’s book. That book, Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele, is out now via Third Man Books. The new tour...
Raleigh News & Observer
TuneDn: Eazi Money believes music inspires travel
Jamaican recording artist Eazi Money sees how musicians can inspire their fans to travel. “Fans want to be there, they want to experience the moment [with their favorite artist],” he told Detour at New York’s famous Cult Lab. “So they travel to see them.”. Based in Brooklyn,...
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
‘John Denver’s Rocky Mountain High’ 1974 Concert Special To Air on PBS
John Denver was a fantastic artist, whether you thought he sang country music, pop or folk. He used lyrics and an acoustic guitar to vividly paint Mother’s Nature beauty, bringing the environment to everyone’s stereo or car radio. We all still stop and sing along whenever “Rocky Mountain...
Lamb of God to Lead Inaugural ‘Headbangers Boat’ Metal Cruise in 2023
Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023. Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God...
