Well, in the case of former Amarillo native and daughter of a Amarillo Attorney who has his own problematic history that may not be so clear. It might even be debatable. On Thursday Nov, 3rd 2017 while in Nashville Tennessee, Katie Quackenbush was accused of shooting Gerald Melton, a homeless man. Investigations revealed that Katie had gotten into an argument with Melton who was sleeping on a sidewalk near Quackenbush's parked Porsche. The Porsche had been making loud noises, which prompted Melton to approach the car and ask her to move her car. This quickly devolved into an argument, which then took a deadly turn. Quackenbush fired two shots at Melton, critically injuring the man.
One of the Amarillo traditions back in the day was dragging. Drag racing and cruising was a popular way of life and there were a whole ton of clubs that were dedicated just to those things. Polk St. was THE spot to go for the longest time, but around 30...
The Internet is a treasure trove of knowledge. The whole of everything we know as humans exists online. If there's something you're looking for, you'll find it. Sometimes, though, the information you find is a little...misleading. We've seen the beaches of Amarillo, the snow covered mountains of Amarillo, and now...
I have no musical ability at all. Really. I don't. In elementary school, I had to learn to play the recorder. I feel like we all had to do that. I was ok with that. I am sure I still annoyed my family. Then when I moved here in seventh...
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — An Amarillo man died in a crash northeast of Crosbyton early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at 2:27 a.m. on FM 193, DPS said. Scott Edward Moore, 46, was westbound in a flatbed truck when he approached a curve. He drove straight through […]
Often, when you see headlines about Lubbock and Amarillo, it's over some fabricated rivalry over which town is the best. Lubbock has Buddy Holly. Amarillo has giant steaks and a farm growing classic cars covered in graffiti. Recently, however, news came out that Yellow City and Hub City would be...
Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes our cowboys. All our cowboys are big, but I'm actually talking about the giant cowboys that tower over a few cities in the Texas Panhandle. Let's talk about a few of these cowboys. Tex Randall. Tex Randall has graced the skyline of...
In a year that it seems like we are in an Oprah Winfrey episode, "you get a coffee place, and you get a coffee place." There is more good news on the coffee front. We first heard about Scooter's Coffe when we learned they were turning the former fire station on 34th and Western into a Scooter's. Then the rug guy got moved out of the location he held for years on the corner of 34th and Georgia. What was going into that location? A Scooter's Coffee, of course.
Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
Okay if this doesn't convince you that Amarillo is justified in exploring the possibility of opening up a reserve police force for the Amarillo Police Department, nothing else will. Within the past 3 days, 3 shootings have taken place in Amarillo. On October 29th Amarillo police officers were called to...
We have seen quite a few mergers when it comes to our banking needs recently. Some have been successful and others have not really made their customers Happy. Here is one that is about to happen that sounds like a match made in heaven. If you live in Borger there...
You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
Since the start of social media, I think that people have been getting lazier and lazier. How often do we see someone run to social media when they have a problem? You were missing your fries? Just complain on social media that will show them. The problem is that most...
On Saturday, October 29th Scottie “Kentucky” Dunn, an Amarillo tow truck driver who was tragically killed in a semi accident was laid to rest. Friends and family gathered from all over for his funeral and were met with a moving spectacle organized by Amarillo’s trucking community members. Truckers gathered, lining up their semis in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot, where the funeral was held. Two other trucks were parked separately from the other trucks in the parking lot, one with a crane waving the American flag, and the other waving a blue Kentucky Wildcats Flag.
2021 was a big year of change for my family. We moved to Amarillo from Austin earlier in the year and it was a bit of a culture shock. As the months went by, we started to get comfortable with the city but we were approaching the holidays. The first one up was Halloween.
When I lived in Austin, one of the biggest draws to the city was not only the number of food trucks but their incredible quality. So many residents swore up and down that they were better than most restaurants, and Austin has some pretty excellent restaurants. It wasn't uncommon when...
Recently I wrote about how annoying the political text messages have become. It's to the point that I'm even getting text messages for the wrong person. Today, though, I got a text about Governor Abbott making an appearance in Yellow City, so I decided to go check it out. I...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather (level 2 out of 5) for Thursday. This means that scattered storms could become severe. Storms will initially develop along the dryline late Thursday evening sometime between 7-10PM near SH-60 or perhaps a touch...
We had a time where we learned a lot of places were leaving Westgate Mall, especially food places. We need great places to eat while we are doing our shopping. Since we are getting closer to the holiday season we need those places now. Earlier this year we lost both...
