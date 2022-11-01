ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Native Sentenced for Shooting Homeless

Well, in the case of former Amarillo native and daughter of a Amarillo Attorney who has his own problematic history that may not be so clear. It might even be debatable. On Thursday Nov, 3rd 2017 while in Nashville Tennessee, Katie Quackenbush was accused of shooting Gerald Melton, a homeless man. Investigations revealed that Katie had gotten into an argument with Melton who was sleeping on a sidewalk near Quackenbush's parked Porsche. The Porsche had been making loud noises, which prompted Melton to approach the car and ask her to move her car. This quickly devolved into an argument, which then took a deadly turn. Quackenbush fired two shots at Melton, critically injuring the man.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Pampa is Joining the Coffee Game With Upcoming New Location

In a year that it seems like we are in an Oprah Winfrey episode, "you get a coffee place, and you get a coffee place." There is more good news on the coffee front. We first heard about Scooter's Coffe when we learned they were turning the former fire station on 34th and Western into a Scooter's. Then the rug guy got moved out of the location he held for years on the corner of 34th and Georgia. What was going into that location? A Scooter's Coffee, of course.
PAMPA, TX
hppr.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise

Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

3 Days, 3 Shootings In Amarillo

Okay if this doesn't convince you that Amarillo is justified in exploring the possibility of opening up a reserve police force for the Amarillo Police Department, nothing else will. Within the past 3 days, 3 shootings have taken place in Amarillo. On October 29th Amarillo police officers were called to...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Borger Your Money Options are Changing Up a Bit

We have seen quite a few mergers when it comes to our banking needs recently. Some have been successful and others have not really made their customers Happy. Here is one that is about to happen that sounds like a match made in heaven. If you live in Borger there...
BORGER, TX
98.7 The Bomb

I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo

You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Truckers Gather for Funeral

On Saturday, October 29th Scottie “Kentucky” Dunn, an Amarillo tow truck driver who was tragically killed in a semi accident was laid to rest. Friends and family gathered from all over for his funeral and were met with a moving spectacle organized by Amarillo’s trucking community members. Truckers gathered, lining up their semis in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot, where the funeral was held. Two other trucks were parked separately from the other trucks in the parking lot, one with a crane waving the American flag, and the other waving a blue Kentucky Wildcats Flag.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Strong to severe storms to impact Texas Panhandle Thursday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather (level 2 out of 5) for Thursday. This means that scattered storms could become severe. Storms will initially develop along the dryline late Thursday evening sometime between 7-10PM near SH-60 or perhaps a touch...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
