ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate store celebrating Fountain Pen Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every day you can find something fun to celebrate-- whether it’s National Ice Cream Day or National Disney Day. Friday, you can celebrate the 11th annual Fountain Pen Day. The ink-credible day is celebrated the first Friday of November, after pen was put to...
GREENVILLE, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Veterans Small Business Week: Vet helps other vets get jobs

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - This week is Veteran’s Small Business Week. It’s when we celebrate, connect, and empower aspiring and current service members that are also entrepreneurs, according to the United States Small Business Association. Robyn Grable, of Simpsonville, is using Artificial Intelligence to help other veterans...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Greer Relief – Every Neighbor Matters

It is the Thanksgiving season and while many of us are celebrating around a table of food some in our community are not. Jamarcus takes us to Greer Relief to show us how they are preparing for the holiday season, how they can help people find resources available and how you can help someone in need this holiday season.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Fujifilm looks to hire 500 people for seasonal roles in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fujifim announced that they are looking for around 500 people to fill roles at their manufacturing plant in Greenwood this holiday season. Officials said most of the jobs will be light manufacturing and assembly roles that will start between now and Thanksgiving. They added that these roles could include material handling, shipping, production, and more.
GREENWOOD, SC
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February

COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
POLK COUNTY, NC
gsabizwire.com

Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
GREENVILLE, SC
myclintonnews.com

THE Fight in Laurens County

PHOTOS: 10 YEARS OF HOPE FOR PATIENTS IN LAURENS COUNTY. The Laurens County Cancer Association. LCCA has raised more than $1.1 Million for local cancer patients’ assistance in its 10 years as a Laurens County charity. The organization celebrated its anniversary last Tuesday at a gala titled “Dueling Pianos, An Evening to Remember” at The Cotton Loft events venue in Clinton. Primary sponsor was 301 N. Broad St., a Clinton business. Also, organizers said, Prisma Health is “a true partner in every sense” as it provides the LCCA building rent- and utilities-free in the Professional Park. Proceeds from the Charlotte-based Dueling Pianos’ tip jars went to LCCA - they started out with the Clemson and Carolina fight songs, but it was the Presbyterian College fight song that brought in a $100 tip. More: www.HopeInCommunity.net.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy