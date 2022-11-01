Read full article on original website
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
Bikerumor
Win a $10k Bike from Pisgah Project 2022 In Raffle That Supports National Forest
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The annual Pisgah Project Bike Raffle returns this year with another custom bike that looks even sweeter than past offerings. The project brings together bike makers to build a one-of-kind bicycle — and then auction it...
Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday
Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week.
HOA concerned about security at Greenville Country Music Festival
One of Greenville's biggest music festivals is starting tomorrow, but the event is now getting some backlash from people who leave nearby.
FOX Carolina
Veterans Small Business Week: Vet helps other vets get jobs
SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - This week is Veteran’s Small Business Week. It’s when we celebrate, connect, and empower aspiring and current service members that are also entrepreneurs, according to the United States Small Business Association. Robyn Grable, of Simpsonville, is using Artificial Intelligence to help other veterans...
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
wspa.com
Greer Relief – Every Neighbor Matters
It is the Thanksgiving season and while many of us are celebrating around a table of food some in our community are not. Jamarcus takes us to Greer Relief to show us how they are preparing for the holiday season, how they can help people find resources available and how you can help someone in need this holiday season.
FOX Carolina
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
FOX Carolina
Fujifilm looks to hire 500 people for seasonal roles in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fujifim announced that they are looking for around 500 people to fill roles at their manufacturing plant in Greenwood this holiday season. Officials said most of the jobs will be light manufacturing and assembly roles that will start between now and Thanksgiving. They added that these roles could include material handling, shipping, production, and more.
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February
COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey hold rally in Greenville
Candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham (D) and Lieutenant Governor nominee Tally Casey held a rally Thursday at Southside Brewing Co. in Greenville.
gsabizwire.com
Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
‘Chemical smell’ causes Gaffney Salvation Army Thrift Store to relocate, weeks before holiday season
Leaders with the Cherokee County Salvation Army said their thrift store is down thousands of dollars in sales and being forced to move into a temporary location.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
myclintonnews.com
THE Fight in Laurens County
PHOTOS: 10 YEARS OF HOPE FOR PATIENTS IN LAURENS COUNTY. The Laurens County Cancer Association. LCCA has raised more than $1.1 Million for local cancer patients’ assistance in its 10 years as a Laurens County charity. The organization celebrated its anniversary last Tuesday at a gala titled “Dueling Pianos, An Evening to Remember” at The Cotton Loft events venue in Clinton. Primary sponsor was 301 N. Broad St., a Clinton business. Also, organizers said, Prisma Health is “a true partner in every sense” as it provides the LCCA building rent- and utilities-free in the Professional Park. Proceeds from the Charlotte-based Dueling Pianos’ tip jars went to LCCA - they started out with the Clemson and Carolina fight songs, but it was the Presbyterian College fight song that brought in a $100 tip. More: www.HopeInCommunity.net.
