Freethink
Open-source maps are saving the rainforest—and the world
On its own, the mighty Amazon jungle could capture around 600 million tons of CO2 per year, says Tasso Azevedo, one of Brazil’s leading environmental advocates. But human activity threatens to destroy not only the Amazon, but a variety of unique ecosystems, leaving in their place farms, gold mines and pasture lands.
Freethink
These earbuds can tell if a newborn has hearing problems
A $10 device could make newborn hearing screening accessible to babies worldwide, potentially giving thousands of kids in low-income countries a better start in life. The challenge: Almost every baby born in the US undergoes a newborn hearing screening before they even leave the hospital. This can ensure any hearing loss is identified early, helping the child avoid speech, social, and school delays that can accompany late detection.
Freethink
“Adaptive WiFi” wants to learn your habits
We’re on the verge of a smart home revolution. From light bulbs to toilets, smart devices are becoming the norm. By 2030, there may be 50 smart devices in every home. However, WiFi technology is not keeping up with this increasing demand. One shortcoming is an inability to assign bandwidth that adjusts dynamically to demand inside the home.
