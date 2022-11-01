ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

nbc15.com

64-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with deer

TOWNSHIP OF OTSEGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A Montello man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch got a call just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the caller said they saw a man was thrown off the motorcycle after striking the deer.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Villard rollover crash; vehicle struck gas meter

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning, Nov. 4 near 60th and Villard. It happened around 1:12 a.m. Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped over. When officers responded to the scene there were no occupants in the vehicle. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

NB lane I 39/90 closed near DeForest after multi-vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) said minor injuries have been reported after a multi-vehicle crash on I-39/90 Friday afternoon. According to officials, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 124 near DeForest and the northbound lane is closed, causing backups in traffic. DeForest Fire and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beltline wreck involving two police vehicles causes major delays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. A report issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated that a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Bicyclist seriously injured after struck by Lodi driver

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver in the Town of Lodi Tuesday afternoon, according to Columbia County officials. Columbia County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday reporting a bicyclist...
LODI, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashed into 2 law enforcement vehicles on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — A driver crashed into two law enforcement vehicles Thursday afternoon while trying to escape during a vehicle chase on the westbound Beltline, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko initially said the vehicle that hit the squad cars was stolen but later clarified it in fact was not. Officials said...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Columbia County, sheriff’s office says

RIO, Wis. — A 64-year-old motorcyclist died after hitting a deer near Rio Wednesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on County Highway C near County Highway B shortly before 5:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist hit a deer and was thrown off his bike. ﻿ First responders treated the man until a MedFlight...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater. ﻿ Officials said the victim...
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Beltline wreck between police cruiser, stolen car causes delays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. According to an MPD statement, another law enforcement agency had tried stopping a stolen vehicle prior to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

NB Interstate 39/90/94 reopens near Dane/Columbia county line after crash

DEFOREST, Wis. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 39/90/94 near DeForest have reopened following a crash Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 124 near the Dane/Columbia county line. The road reopened just after 7 p.m. ﻿ Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions...
DEFOREST, WI
veronapress.com

Three arrested in Nov. 3 traffic operation

Three men were arrested, stolen property was recovered and a “significant” amount of controlled substances seized during a traffic operation coordinated by county and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the four-hour, joint “proactive traffic operation” involved...
DANE COUNTY, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Local Woman Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle

According to a press release dated November 1 from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded on Saturday, October 29 at 9:50 p.m. to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on CTH N south of CTH U in the Town of Cold Spring. According to a post on the Jefferson County scanner Facebook page, the crash occurred in the N300 block of Cty N, which would be near Twin Oaks mobile home park.
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County agencies conduct joint stolen vehicle operation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from other local and state agencies, conducted a joint operation Thursday that targeted vehicle thefts and resulted in three arrests. The agencies conducted several traffic stops during the four-hour operation. The operation resulted in the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase

BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police searching for suspect after couple scammed

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison PD searching for missing man last seen on Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen on Monday. Police stated in an incident report that Theodore “TJ” Weege has been missing since Halloween. Weege was described as being about 5′8″ tall...
MADISON, WI

