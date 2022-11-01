Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
Sheriffs and prosecutors becoming more publicly defiant of state laws
With the midterm on Tuesday, elected officials are increasingly drawing lines in the sand on political issues in their areas. In New York, sheriffs in at least seven counties have said they will not enforce new gun regulations that went into effect on September 1. The new regulations state that concealed weapons cannot be carried on private property, even though New York allows concealed weapons with a permit.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
Florida bans gender treatments for minors
Florida's medical boards on Friday voted for a rule that will ban doctors from providing gender-affirming treatment or surgeries to patients under the age of 18, media reports said. The decision by Florida's boards of medicine and osteopathic medicine will not apply to patients who have already started one of those treatments.
WTKR
Secretaries of state: what they do and why the election of election officials is important
In 38 states, the secretary of state is elected by voters to perform various tasks on behalf of the state government. While their duties vary based on the state, in most states, secretaries of state serve as the administrator of elections. According to the National Association of Secretaries of State, the secretary of state acts as the chief election official in 40 states. In several of these states, the secretary of state is appointed to the job.
Governor recognizes Kian Pryor
North Bend’s U.S. national high school bowling champion Kian Pryor was honored with gubernatorial accolades during a private ceremony at North Bend Lanes. State Representative Boomer Wright presented Kian with a letter from Gov. Kate Brown, recognizing his achievements and challenging the North Bend High Senior to keep the Bulldogs on the map with a repeat of his first-place finish at the 2022 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship.
Comments / 0