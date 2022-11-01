In 38 states, the secretary of state is elected by voters to perform various tasks on behalf of the state government. While their duties vary based on the state, in most states, secretaries of state serve as the administrator of elections. According to the National Association of Secretaries of State, the secretary of state acts as the chief election official in 40 states. In several of these states, the secretary of state is appointed to the job.

