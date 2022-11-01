Read full article on original website
Golf.com
This lovable golf-course pup plays a priceless role at South Florida club
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like this superintendent’s dog (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: SWFL relief fundraiser, a panther fest, more
Several Southwest Florida and touring bands perform at this outdoor supply drive and fundraiser for Hurricane Ian victims. The lineup includes country singer Ben Allen of “The Voice,” The Collaboration Band, Electric Lipstick, the Albert Castiglia Band, Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m....
Naples, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Naples. The Immokalee High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Gate High School on November 01, 2022, 14:00:00. The St. Thomas Aquinas High School soccer team will have a game with Barron Collier High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
WINKNEWS.com
Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian
A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
WINKNEWS.com
LCEC restores power for Lehigh Acres, Immokalee customers
LCEC has restored power to customers in Immokalee and Lehigh Acres after a power outage was reported Wednesday morning. The cause for the widespread power outages was not known. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative’s outage map, 99.17% of customers in Immokalee, 71.65% in Lehigh Acres and 99.56% in Carnestown...
gulfshorebusiness.com
8-Bit Hall of Fame in Bonita Springs loses entire inventory during Hurricane Ian
Jason Crosser has been collecting video games, arcade and pinball machines along with other retro gaming memorabilia his whole life. He recalls when he was 10 and would ride his bike around town with his friend Josh looking for Nintendo, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis games at garage sales. After...
travelmole.com
What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers
Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
Fort Myers gives estimated timeline for Marina to be cleared
The Legacy Harbour Marina is starting to look different compared to previous weeks. That's because the boat removal process has progressed.
wqcs.org
USACE: Franklin Lock Recreational Facilities Remain Closed Temporarily Following Hurricane Ian
South Florida - Monday October 31, 2022: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District advises that the recreational facilities at the W.P Franklin Lock and Dam on the Caloosahatchee River near Alva, Florida, will remain closed until further notice because of damage sustained during Hurricane Ian. Among the hazards...
What's next for Naples Pier repairs after Ian
City leaders say they're committed to rebuilding the Naples Pier as quickly as possible while making sure it's done right
multihousingnews.com
Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
Shrimping boats being removed
Cranes are starting the removal process of the shrimping boats near San Carlos Island and Fort Myers Beach.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
1031 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-791-8473 or www.cristofsonmcgregor.com. Christof’s is one of THE places for brunch in Fort Myers, with a Shrimp Benedict that’s a unique take on the popular breakfast item. But it also offers extensive lunch and dinner menus, with plenty of salads, sandwiches and entrees, all reasonably priced. Then there’s the setting — it’s in a historic cottage with plenty of seating outdoors on a porch and in a garden.
STOCK Residences Unveils the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- STOCK Residences, the luxury condominium division of STOCK Development -- the nationally recognized, award-winning Naples, Fla.-based developer -- today announced that its highly anticipated residential project, One Naples, will now be branded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005934/en/ Stock Residences unveils The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples (Photo: Business Wire)
Florida Weekly
The CONE of UNCERTAINTY
IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Reba McEntire at Hertz; Jamie Lissow at Off the Hook, more
Celebrate one of the region's most famous creatures. The 10th annual Florida Panther Festival at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, is 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. The event recognizes this amazing animal with daylong activities included with regular zoo admission (free for Collier County residents that day, with proof of residency). More at napleszoo.org.
Road & Track
What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian
Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers sells for $67.8M
An Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers changed ownership. ET Ft Myers purchased the 183,456-square-foot warehouse occupied at 8270 Logistics Drive from Seefried PSO Fort Myers LLC for $67,800,365. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptionally Well Maintained Property in Naples Florida with Resort Style Outdoor Living Space Listed for $3.8 Million
626 17th St SW, Naples, Florida is a exceptional estate with an open floor plan encompasses multiple living areas that flow seamlessly from the indoor space to the outdoor area. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 626 17th St SW, please contact Brian T Ohlis (Phone: 239-253-0557) at Sun Realty for full support and perfect service.
