On Milwaukee
Downtown Waukesha hosts "Night of Lights"
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Downtown Waukesha will transform into a "Night of Lights" on Friday, Dec. 2. The event, hosted by The Waukesha Downtown Business Association, City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and the City of Waukesha, begins at 5:30 p.m.
On Milwaukee
Kooky Cookie House and more coming to Bayshore
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. New this holiday season, Bayshore will host the Kooky Cookie House, presented by Crumbl Cookies and Kilwins. The House, located in The Yard at Bayshore, 5800 N. Bayshore Dr.,...
On Milwaukee
Celebrate Signature Sweets Day with sweet treats on Nov. 3
Four years ago, the Milwaukee Mayor proclaimed Thursday, Nov. 3 Signature Sweets Day in honor of Signature Sweets Bakery, 3801 N. Oakland Ave. As a result, owner and seven-time Food Network baking contender Kimberly Hall, celebrates the day each year with a very special celebration. This year, guests are invited...
On Milwaukee
Woman puts potato in bowl of Halloween candy and now she's famous
Sarah Ross lives in Saveland Park, a South Side neighborhood in Milwaukee, and for trick-or-treaters this year she had full-sized candy bars – but she also threw a single potato into the bowl. "I thought it would be fun to see the reactions," says Ross. "I saw a post...
On Milwaukee
The Cluckery celebrates its one-year anniversary with its best Wonka impression
It's been a year since The Cluckery moved into Mequon Pavilions at 10944 N. Port Washington Rd. – and the tasty chicken tenders brand is now celebrating its inaugural anniversary by taking a page out of Willy Wonka's book, hosting a "golden receipt" giveaway. Running today from 11 a.m....
On Milwaukee
Here's what to expect when C-Viche Shorewood opens to the public this month
After much adieu and countless pandemic-related delays, the new Shorewood location for C-Viche is slated to open to the public at 4330 N. Oakland Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The restaurant has been a labor of love for owners Karlos Soriano and Paco Villar, who’ve utterly transformed the space, which housed The Chocolate Factory from 2014 to 2019, into a cozy full-service restaurant.
On Milwaukee
Kids in the Kitchen workshops engage children & their grown-ups in cooking
Looking for a way to get your preschooler excited about food and cooking? Maybe you’re hoping to entice your picky eater into trying new foods, or hoping to get them excited about healthier eating. Or maybe you’re simply looking for an engaging way to teach them fun life skills.
On Milwaukee
Tour MKE from home with the new streaming show "Show Me Milwaukee"
As proven by a recent glowing Nat Geo write-up, people are constantly discovering Milwaukee – and that includes Milwaukeeans. One of Brew City's beauties is that there's always more to find and more to discover – and the new streaming program "Show Me Milwaukee" is eager to help locals and newcomers make more of those delightful discoveries.
