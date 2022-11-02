Read full article on original website
Iowa Powerball winner reveals what you should do right after you win the $1.2 billion jackpot
An Iowa Powerball winner, Timothy Schultz, shares practical steps to take if you win the lottery. The jackpot stands at a staggering $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Jimmy Failla mocks AOC after Elon Musk shuts down her free speech complaint
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complained that Musk's proposed monthly Twitter fee contradicts his claim of wanting "free speech" on the platform.
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
China launches mysterious Shiyan-20C satellite to orbit (video)
The classified Shiyan-20C satellite lifted off on Friday (Oct. 28), riding a Long March 2D rocket into the sky from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Launches Secret Mission For The U.S. Military
It is the first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019.
Watch NASA roll Artemis 1 moon rocket to launch pad today
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket will head back to the launch pad once again early Friday morning (Nov. 4), and you can watch the slow-moving action live.
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden saying that he inherited a terrible recession is a 'bold-faced lie'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blasts President Biden for politicizing crime and slams Dems' economic policies with election night just a few days away on 'Kudlow.'
Biden says coal plants 'all across America' will be shut down, replaced with wind and solar
President Biden said coal plants across the country will be shutting down, arguing that it saves them a "hell of a lot of money" to shift to wind and solar.
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, world's most powerful rocket, launches US military satellites in 1st flight in 3 years
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket currently in operation, took flight this morning (Nov. 1) for the first time in more than three years.
Gizmodo
NASA to Attempt Crewed Moon Landing During Fourth Artemis Mission
Artemis 4 may not happen for another five years, but this mission promises to be a good one. In addition to launching a modified SLS rocket and delivering two space station components to lunar orbit, NASA will also attempt to land a crew on the Moon for the second time this decade—a feat the space agency had previously said was not practicable.
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Billionaire Ken Fisher: Fed can't kill inflation, but recession is unlikely while loan growth is 'robust'
Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher argued Thursday that the Federal Reserve's actions won't provide any relief from inflation but said the U.S. economy is unlikely to fall into recession, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" you can't have a recession while loan growth is "robust." KEN FISHER: I don’t believe what...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ridiculed for censorship claim against Elon Musk: ‘AOC wants so much to be a victim’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was mocked on social media Thursday for claiming that Twitter head Elon Musk censored her account after she attacked his new proposals.
SpaceX hasn't flown a Falcon Heavy rocket since 2019. Here's why.
In the 40 months since a Falcon Heavy last took flight, SpaceX has launched more than 100 missions with its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket. So why has the Heavy stayed grounded?
Powerball jackpot: How to handle becoming a multimillionaire overnight
Winning the lottery doesn't mean players are set for life. In fact, many winners run into issues because they don't know how to properly manage their assets.
China Takes A Step Closer To Rival NASA's ISS, Launches Final Piece Of 3-Module Space Station Into Orbit
China launched the third and final module to complete its space station — set to be the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-Earth orbit alongside the NASA-led International Space Station. What Happened: On Monday, China launched the uncrewed Mengtian, or "Dreaming of the Heavens" module, atop its most powerful...
CBS, ex-chief Les Moonves to pay $30.5 million for insider trading
New York Attorney General Letitia James says she has secured $30.5 million from CBS and its former CEO, Les Moonves, to settle insider trading claims.
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch today will create double sonic booms
The launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) will be a feast for the senses.
Gizmodo
SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says
SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
