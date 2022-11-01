Read full article on original website
Related
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
Paul Ryan makes a 'good bet' on US oil and gas by backing domestic producer's SPAC deal
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hopes his SPAC deal with a U.S. oil producer is "great for jobs, great for foreign policy" and "great for bringing inflation down."
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
If You Invested $1,000 In Exxon Mobil When Joe Biden Was Elected President, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The 2020 Presidential Election featured President Donald Trump running against Joe Biden. Investors and analysts pointed to several sectors that could benefit from each respective president winning the election. One sector that wasn’t seen as a likely benefactor of a Biden presidency has turned in impressive gains since November 2021.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Energy experts say Biden plan to refill oil reserve could take years, won't fix policy problems
Energy experts and reps panned President Biden's plan to refill the SPR as not enough to provide true energy security after his releases from the cache.
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers
Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.
msn.com
Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Mick Mulvaney claims Biden ‘got caught flat-footed’ over OPEC+ production cuts
Former Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney argues Biden's causing "damage to the economy" after OPEC's production cut announcement "came as a surprise."
Blood pressure medication recalled due to chemicals' possible link to cancer
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled due to the presence of nitrosamines, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables and may increase the risk of...
Biden says coal plants 'all across America' will be shut down, replaced with wind and solar
President Biden said coal plants across the country will be shutting down, arguing that it saves them a "hell of a lot of money" to shift to wind and solar.
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
Fox Business
New York, NY
16K+
Followers
947
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0